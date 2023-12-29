Sign Up Now
Stream smarter.
Uncover the wonders of your world and beyond
Want a sneak peek of our library? Click here!
Thousands of
documentaries
documentaries
Award-winning
exclusives & originals
exclusives & originals
Watch anytime,
anywhere
anywhere
Cancel your
plan anytime
plan anytime
Get More with Curiosity Stream Smart Bundle
Flexible Plans. No Contracts.
Switch or cancel anytime
Standard
Smart Bundle
|Annual Plan Pricing
$3
.34
/month
$2
.34
/month
Billed $39.99 $27.99 annually
$5
.84
/month
$4
.09
/month
Billed $69.99 $48.99 annually
|Monthly Plan Pricing
$4
.99
/month
$9
.99
/month
|Access the full library with thousands of documentaries
|Download and watch
|Watch on different screens at the same time
Bundled access to:
Standard
Smart Bundle
Annual Plan Pricing
$3
.34
/month
$2
.34
/month
Billed $39.99 $27.99 annually
$5
.84
/month
$4
.09
/month
Billed $69.99 $48.99 annually
Monthly Plan Pricing
$4
.99
/month
$9
.99
/month
Access the full library with thousands of documentaries
Download and watch
Watch on different screens at the same time
Bundled access to:
Just 3 steps to the best documentaries on the planet:
1
Confirm the subscription
that is right for you.
Standard Monthly
$4
.99
/month
Select this plan
Standard Annual
Most popular
$3
.34
/month
$2
.34
/month
Billed $39.99 $27.99 annually
Select this plan
Smart Bundle Monthly
Bundled access to:
$9
.99
/month
Select this plan
Best Value
Smart Bundle Annual
Bundled access to:
$5
.84
/month
$4
.09
/month
Billed $69.99 $48.99 annually
Plan Selected
2