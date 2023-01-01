Collections

Whatever your mood, we’ve got a curated collection for it.Press play, sit back, and enjoy.
From Asteroids to Zero-G, this is Curiosity’s guide to the galaxy and beyond.
Explore Collection
The best documentaries you won't see anywhere else.
Science and cutting-edge CGI bring these long-extinct creatures to life.
The virtual vacation we've all been craving. Take a trip from the comfort of your couch.
Stories of past, present, and future women pioneers, scientists, scholars, and artists.
Take a break from the real world and immerse yourself in these mood-boosting narratives.
Get ready for an optical explosion with stunning nature in crystal-clear 4K resolution.
From Nick Offerman to Queen Latifah, can you guess which celebs lend their voices to these shows?
Let Sir David Attenborough take you on a guided tour from the peaks of the Swiss Alps to Earth's deepest frontier, The Mariana Trench.
As we ready a new mission to the red planet, what new clues could shed a light on the history of our solar system -- and even life itself?
From eyewall to landfall, these films track the tempests, tornados, & tsunamis that threaten the globe. This is nature at her most extreme.