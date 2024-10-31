Deep Space
From Asteroids to Zero-G, this is Curiosity’s guide to the galaxy and beyond.
- Original
- 21m
- 98%
The area around our Earth is full of blind spots, unexpected visitors, hidden dangers and potential cosmic treasures. Follow this scientific quest to understand the origins of a mysterious asteroid—right in Earth’s backyard—that some have called our “other moon.”
- Original
- 53m
- 91%
For two and a half years, we followed the scientific team of the NASA Lucy Mission, a mission that will unveil the origins of the Solar System, and shared with them the many challenges they had to overcome, such as a countdown to launch on time, the building of the huge solar arrays or a pandemic.
- Original
- 49m
- 92%
Only a few years ago science fiction, today reality: private companies send astronauts, tourists and technology into space. The competition for technical supremacy in space has begun. This film shows the complicated dynamics between public and private interests in the "New Space".
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- 1h 39m
- 97%
Harrison Ford gives voice to the first man to walk on the moon. ARMSTRONG tells the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in rural Ohio, through aerial combat in Korea, to his first steps on the Moon – and the unwanted celebrity...
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- 1h 30m
- 90%
This is the untold story of space visionary Gerard K. O'Neill, who wrote the 1977 book "The High Frontier: Human Colonies in Space." The Princeton physicist sparked a grassroots movement to build Earth-like habitats in space with the hope of solving Earth's greatest crises.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
- Original
- 50m
- 92%
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Space: What does the future hold? A return to the moon? Manned flights to Mars? Embark on a galactic journey of exploration and discovery.
- 43m
- 90%
Our Infinite Universe is a new, entertaining and engaging, high-quality documentary film, exploring one of the most significant unanswered questions of our time ‘Does infinity exist?’ and if so, what are the implications of an infinite universe.
- Original
- 29m
- 96%
The birth of our Solar System was both violent and chaotic. As planets formed around our Sun, gravity and luck determined their fate: some are tossed into the Sun, others thrown into interstellar space, never to return. It is survival of the fittest, on an interplanetary scale.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
They’re out there, all alone in the vastness of space. Join the space probes, and their parents back on Earth, to explore our solar system.
- Original
- E4
- 51m
- 94%
A new era of space is dawning where small satellites no bigger than a shoebox will be deployed not in one or twos, but in their thousands - referred to as satellite swarms.
- Original
- 23m
- 95%
CERN and the University of California-Santa Barbara are collaborating in the search for the elusive substance that physicists and astronomers believe holds the universe together -- dark matter. Where is this search now in the realm of particle physics and what comes next?
- Original
- 18m
- 97%
Our Sun could erupt at any moment, spewing a vast wave of charged particles toward Earth that could leave millions of people without power for up to a year. Learn about the latest missions to protect our planet from this potentially devastating threat.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
What role will the moon play in man's next attempts to conquer space?
- Original
- 51m
- 97%
Join the New Horizons team to examine the latest findings and imagery from Pluto and the fringes of our solar system. They reveal a world unlike any other we've seen yet!
- Original
- E74
- 15m
- 96%
The dawn of a new era in astronomy has begun as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. These first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope demonstrate Webb at its full power.
- Original
- E20
- 11m
- 97%
For the first time, scientists have captured a photograph of a black hole. The image verifies one of the most important theories in physics and will help unlock the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.
- Original
- E76
- 13m
- 96%
While humans debate which is worse, dwindling resources or planet-killing celestial bodies, new breakthroughs in extra-planetary surveying and rocket propulsion are revealing the dichotomy of asteroids; those that might provide a new source of precious metals and those that can outright kill us.
- 17 episodes
- 96%
Explore Magellanic Clouds, Black Holes, Asteroids and other phenomena of the universe in the Cosmic Front series.
- Original
- E30
- 14m
- 97%
NASA may have just gotten one step closer to answering the question: are we alone? The Spitzer Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery of exoplanets that could be similar to our own. And as Kepler also continues its search, our understanding of the universe continues to be redefined.
- Original
- E23
- 11m
- 97%
Solar sails, the latest in space travel technology, could one day help us reach nearby stars. Follow the exciting missions laying the ground towards a new form of space exploration.
- Original
- E55
- 11m
- 98%
OSIRIS-REx is NASA's first asteroid-sampling spacecraft on an asteroid called BENNU. It attempts a "touch-and-go" (TAG) sample collection which involves a series of maneuvers that will bring the spacecraft down to the asteroid's surface.
- Original
- E31
- 9m
- 97%
New evidence from NASA's Dawn mission to Ceres, a dwarf planet the size of Texas, is changing our understanding of not only the Asteroid Belt but may also hold the key to deciphering the early life of our solar system.
- Original
- E62
- 12m
- 98%
Drones have already conquered Earth, and now they're heading out into the solar system. The Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity is proving to be successful and will pave the way for Dragonfly, a future daring mission to Titan.
- Original
- E75
- 17m
- 96%
This is an inside look at NASA's groundbreaking Artemis Program, the spacecraft, and the people who will bring humanity one step closer to the moon, Mars, and beyond.
- Original
- E72
- 20m
- 97%
Astronomers linked radio dishes around the world to create the “Event Horizon Telescope” and have utilized this tool to photograph a supermassive black hole in the heart of our own Milky Way Galaxy. Its name is “Sagittarius A Prime” and it is over 4 million times more massive than the Sun.
- Original
- 21m
- 97%
Deep in the mountains of West Virginia, the Green Bank Observatory has been receiving a mysterious signal from deep space. Could this be a message from an advanced civilization, or is it a much stranger and violent occurrence? Visit the largest steerable radio telescope on the planet for answers.
- 50m
- 96%
‘The Sun – Inferno in the Sky’, presents the latest developments in solar science and offers fresh, unexpected, and even controversial insights into the work of scientists all around the world.
- 52m
- 96%
The Moon has always been a focus of curiosity and yet, our neighbor in space still holds many mysteries. But we are on the verge of a new age of exploration: over the next years, privately financed teams are going to send unmanned vehicles to the Moon.
- Original
- E69
- 15m
- 97%
For the first time in decades, NASA is sending two new missions to Venus designed to study and explore the planet’s atmosphere and earth-like composition. Together, DAVINCI and VERITAS will provide a new, 360º view of Venus -- its history, and perhaps a window into Earth’s past as well.
- 1h 50m
- 92%
In the coming decades, we will unveil the universe's greatest mystery: life beyond Earth. This film explores future missions to Mars and discoveries beyond Earth.
- Original
- E81
- 15m
- 97%
We’ve known about them for centuries and have been photographing them for decades, but a new pair of missions will be launching to bring us closer than we’ve ever been to Jupiter’s icy moons. Revealing answers to what may be astronomy’s biggest question…do the conditions for life exist beyond Earth?
- Original
- 23m
- 96%
2023: a remarkable year on Earth, and in space. Join some of this year's space missions for a hyper-tour from our Sun to Jupiter–and beyond. Come face-to-face with an asteroid, lift off in search of the conditions for life, experience wondrous natural phenomena, and so much more.
- Original
- E4
- 53m
- 97%
The most innovative area of human motion lies not on Earth, but with the exploration of space. Meet the private space entrepreneurs jostling to offer the tantalizing prospect of cheap, frequent travel beyond the atmosphere into Earth orbit.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Our universe reveals itself in ways we’ve never seen before, thanks to new discoveries in astrobiology.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
When most people hear NASA; they think of rockets and exploration of the universe. What would our world be like if we never had NASA?
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- E78
- 17m
- 96%
For the first time in history, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has pierced the Sun’s corona and is orbiting above its surface. Scientists have a front-row seat to better understand the sun and predict huge solar eruptions that can cause serious damage when they hit Earth.
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 94%
SPACE GREED: Coveting, controlling, and carving up the cosmos.
- 52m
- 93%
The spectacular moon landing of 1969 was also the success of more than 100 NASA technicians and engineers from Germany. What hardly anyone knew at the time was that the Germans had already succeeded in building rockets for the Nazi regime.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Catch up on all the discoveries made by the space probe Juno, which is up close and personal with the largest planet in the solar system.
- E2
- 24m
- 94%
What is the future of the human presence in space? How might things be different if there had not been a Cold War and a Space Race? What does humanity gain by venturing into our solar system...and beyond?
- Original
- 27m
- 97%
On July 20th, 1969, the history of space exploration would forever be changed as two men left their boot prints on our moon's surface. This remarkable feat would be the culmination of decades of research, sacrifice, and innovation. How did we get there?
- Original
- E17
- 46m
- 87%
Discover what it takes to become an astronaut and be part of the greatest human adventure of all time, blasting into outer space at 17,000 mph, propelled by 5 million pounds of exploding fuel and with only a quarter-inch of thin metal standing between success and total obliteration.
- Original
- 1h 15m
- 95%
In February 2019, after hurtling 300 million kilometers from Earth, the Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2 landed on the asteroid Ryugu. We follow the team behind the mission, as they sample parts of the asteroid and return it to our planet.
- Original
- 6m
- 92%
What is our universe made of? The three leading theories on dark matter and its role in the cosmos are explored.
- Original
- 22m
- 97%
The remarkable story of the engineers behind the revolutionary technologies developed for the Apollo missions. In the face of epic challenges, and with a fraction of today’s technology, these are the people who navigated us to the moon and back.
- Original
- 17m
- 95%
The faint red glow of Mars has intrigued those watching it from Earth for centuries. Now space exploration has begun to lift the veil on "The Red Planet", and upcoming missions to Mars are looking at Mars as a potential habitat for humans. Can we move to Mars in the next decade?
- Original
- 50m
- 95%
The Apollo equipment has sat abandoned on the lunar surface for over 40 years. Now there is a renewed excitement and drive to return to the moon. This time, not to just plant a flag, but to colonize. How would we accomplish this? And why would we do it?
- Original
- 52m
- 94%
What do space robots look like? Why and how can they lead space missions successfully? To what extent will they collaborate with astronauts or take their place? Find out what is in development around the world from robotic geology labs to space garbage collection.
- 13 episodes
- 97%
Join astronautics expert Emily Calandrelli as she takes us on incredible journeys through space in search of answers about our universe!