The Roman Empire
From conquering emperors to engineering marvels, experience the rise and fall of the ancient world's greatest empire.
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.
Examining the most incredible architectural constructions of antiquity, those that inspired our engineers and helped build the modern world.
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
From ancient caves and catacombs in Israel and Italy, to enigmatic passages in the gospels, evidence shows that Jesus had 12 female disciples who also played a critical role in the birth of Christianity. These indispensable women preached, healed, baptized and even bankrolled the movement.
Explore the different chapters of Europe's eventful history. Join Dr. Christopher Clark as he takes a daring look at the continent’s past.
This series explores three cities that today are home to the vestiges of the industrious Roman civilization.
In 2012 and again in 2015, Crossrail has unearthed human skulls during their engineering works in London. Since the 1800s, hundreds of skulls have been found in the city - it is one of the most intriguing mysteries of archeology in London.
In 814 BC, the exiled Phoenician queen Dido founds the city of Carthage on the African Coast. The city develops and takes the lead of a maritime empire based on trade. Carthage dominates the Western Mediterranean. But in the third century BC, she finds herself opposed to the Roman Republic.
At the end of a succession of civil wars which have weakened the Roman Republic, Caesar proclaims himself dictator for life. However, on March 14, 44 BC, he is assassinated by conspirators in the name of the Republic.
The untimely death of the Roman Emperor of the Western Empire and the poor decisions of the Roman Emperor of the Eastern Empire change the fortunes of the Roman Army in their battle with the Goths. And this changes the future of Europe.
Cleopatra Selene, daughter of Cleopatra the Great and Mark Antony, saw her dynasty collapse amid her parents’ defeat and suicide. Taken to Rome as a prisoner, all looked lost for Selene. But she rose from the embers to marry the African king Juba II and become one of the continent’s greatest queens.
Thanks to stunning reconstitutions with computer-generated images, this film takes us on a journey to discover Rome, the greatest and most exceptional city of the ancient world.
Supported by stunning 3D graphics, Dr. Darius Arya explains the purpose and architectural significance of ancient Roman buildings.
Ancient Roman banking used a fractional reserve system until speculation caused a "bank run" in 33 AD. The emperor introduced quantitative easing (QE) by distributing 100 million sesterces to trusted banks, creating a quasi-central bank.
The rise and fall of ancient Rome is one of the greatest stories in the history of the world. From a group of settlements huddled along the Tiber in Italy, Rome rose to conquer much of the Mediterranean world and Europe.