Aviation
Look! In the Sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the coolest aviation shows around!
- Original
- 27m
- 96%
Ex-CIA agent Ben Smith and a retired FBI officer journey through the Jungles of Burma in search of answers to a family mystery. They are searching for a crashed WWII plane that went down in this little-known, but important, theater of WWII, the perilous “Hump” - an airbridge over the Himalayas.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
America’s legendary aerospace pioneers, whose achievements led the nation and the world from the era of open-cockpit biplanes to space.
- Original
- E3
- 54m
- 98%
Growth in air transportation is set to soar, carrying over 10 billion passengers every year by 2050. To cope requires us to radically rethink aircraft design. Join us as we look into the world's most innovative research and development labs, to see first-hand the breakthroughs in aviation.
- Original
- E49
- 26m
- 96%
On August 2, 2020, two NASA astronauts plunged back to Earth aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. Witness their historic flight, from the first manned launch from the US in nearly a decade to the first splashdown attempt since the Apollo era.
- 53m
- 96%
From Chuck Yeager’s successful breaking of the sound barrier in 1947 to high-performance supersonic fighter jets to the recent NASA advances and civilian jet projects for crossing the Atlantic in only 3.5 hours, this documentary recounts 70 years of human and technological challenges.
- Original
- E1
- 52m
- 92%
Since the beginning of humankind, gravity has ensured that we are firmly anchored to the earth. But humans are ambitious beings, always striving for the next conquest and pushing the limits of what is possible. What made us take to the skies - and who were the dreamers who dared to defy gravity?
- Original
- 1h 32m
- 92%
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
- 13 episodes
- 93%
A look at the history and development of the multi-billion dollar civil aviation industry–from troubled beginnings through modern marvels.
- E3
- 51m
- 97%
The rivalry between Boeing and Airbus is, no doubt, one of the greatest human and technological adventures of the 20th century. Like a modern-day Western, the protagonists try every underhanded trick and bluff possible to achieve their goals.