This is Curiosity Stream

- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
A mind-blowing romp through history builds a pathway to the present – and a breakthrough that stands to profoundly change our future.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 89%
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 93%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist unearths the human truths behind some of the most extraordinary cases in con artistry.
- Original
- 24m
- 93%
With Artificial Intelligence evolving so rapidly, will it surpass human intelligence? Could this lead to our replacement—or, worse, our extinction? Top experts provide a clear understanding of the immense benefits and potential dangers of AI.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
- Original
- 1h 29m
- 93%
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Inspiration, power, greed, scandal – a story that was made for the movies. The gripping drama of how Hollywood was built.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Cleopatra may be the most famous ancient monarch, but she is only one in a long line of Egyptian queens, spanning 3,000 years of history.
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- Original
- 1h 0m
- 97%
A whirlwind tour of 2023's biggest breakthroughs, from discovering the earliest human footprints and detecting distant gravitational waves, to unlocking the power of fusion.
- Original
- 1h 31m
- 84%
Dean Reed’s story is the story of a wild and changing world. Through the prism of his life, we witness global youth rebellion, revolutions in popular music, and the shifting tectonics of superpower rivalry.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Unlock the door to an entertaining journey around the world to explore the past, present, and future of what makes our houses… homes.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Just how much ‘science’ is in ‘forensic science’? It’s time to put crime scene investigation methods on trial.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
- 50m
- 97%
In the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, an old cactus serves as a precious oasis for many wild animals. From the roots in the “basement” to the flowery “rooftop bar,” this cactus is like a luxurious “hotel” for its unusual band of flying, crawling and hopping neighbors.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Rare firsthand accounts bring us inside some of the most daring escape stories from the American Civil War.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 97%
Money made America a global empire, and for the last 150 years, America’s riches have been controlled by the titans of Wall Street.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 89%
Nepal is known for its Bengal tigers, but only 300 remain in the wild. Tracker Casey Anderson is determined to walk in their footsteps.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
EAT ME (OR TRY NOT TO) is a six-part series that explores how global iconic food brands shape our world and where we’re headed.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 97%
Embark on a journey deep into the unknown 95% of our planet, revealing extraordinary caves with 3D laser-scanning technology.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 93%
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Examining the most incredible architectural constructions of antiquity, those that inspired our engineers and helped build the modern world.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Cracking the Code reveals the greatest codes known to humanity and the brilliant minds that crack them…
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 87%
Journey into the lives of the planet’s billionaire innovators. Discover how they’ve shaped our lives.
- Original
- 1h 2m
- 95%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2022. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a black hole photographed in our Milky Way to breakthroughs in flying cars. Join us for an exclusive tour through this past year.
- 52m
- 93%
This is a fascinating journey through time to unearth some icy treasures. The glaciers of the Alps are melting down due to climate change, releasing invaluable treasures - artifacts, human beings, and other testimonies of the past preserved in the ice.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Russia, the largest country on earth. Misunderstood by many and feared by even more.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 95%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Dr. Jane Goodall and her staff prepare to reintroduce a special group of rescued and rehabilitated chimpanzees to the wild.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The underground world is a largely unexplored universe. Find out what goes on in the subterranean world of our planet Earth.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 73%
A (very) fictional nincompoop of an Evil Genius orders science-brained minions to make his ultimate goals of world domination a reality.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
Forget the textbooks! These 8 fast-paced episodes reveal the funny, disturbing, weird, but always interesting bits of history.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 1h 5m
- 94%
Ten years after the nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant following the 3.11 megaquake and megatsunami, the once beautiful ‘satoyama’ landscape is now replaced by haphazardly spreading wilderness. The most conspicuous change may be in the local ecosystem.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Myths and Monsters takes its audience on a journey through the mythic landscape of Europe, revealing the origins of the most famous legends
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
- Original
- 50m
- 92%
Join astronaut Chris Hadfield - a YouTube sensation for his performance of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station - along with hitchhikers Michio Kaku (and others) on a joyride across our Solar System, scaled down to the size of the continental United States.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 92%
The Naked City’s most notorious crimes of the 20th century, told in the hard-boiled voice of the classic noir stories of the era.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Explore the hottest area of bioscience, genomics with stunning live image, quality CGI, the forefront research, and real human stories.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- Original
- E5
- 51m
- 93%
Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is the world’s first digital philanthropist. After becoming obsessed with YouTube at a young age, Jimmy built a viral video empire based on the joy he gets from helping others.
- 8 episodes
- 97%
In this fun (and funny!) science series, Nigel Latta subjects himself to a variety of 'don't try this at home' experiments.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
An exclusive series on the brand-new discoveries made by renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in Saqqara.
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The story of humans is often driven by events from the prehistoric past. How did physics, geology, biology, chemistry shape our history?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
- 6 episodes
- 98%
An in-depth examination of the Second World War through the eyes of those who lived through it.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- 5 episodes
- 98%
A detailed accounting of the horrors of the Great War using colorized historical footage of World War I.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
“Afghanistan: The Wounded Land” looks at six decades of Afghan history through the eyes of those who were there.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
A fascinating look at how modern day structures and engineering technologies have been inspired by ancient discoveries.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
- 13 episodes
- 96%
The invisible revolution of nano technology is at work in our lives. This episode introduces us to the world of nanomaterials; photocatalyti
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 93%
This series is loaded with mind-blowing factoids and stats, entertaining expert interviews, and infographics injected with cheeky humor.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Vint Cerf, Steve Case, and Ed Snowden -- internet insiders reveal its hidden past and startling present.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 89%
The story of the faith of mankind. The five biggest religions’ origins and traditions, their festivals, and the challenges they face today.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
An evolutionary journey from the cosmos to the supermarkets, from Nature’s chefs—flowers and fruits—to Michelin star culinary artists.