World Leaders & Politics
From ancient Rome to modern America, these shows follow the rise and fall of political ideologies and the leaders who championed them.
We look at the men and women who’ve run and, in some cases, won the Oval Office. We meet lawyers, war heroes, and crooks, and discover which POTUS shut down a nuclear plant in meltdown and which was almost eaten. What is the real cost of the top job and why so far have they all been men?
When Martin Luther nailed his 95 ‘points for discussion’ to Wittenberg’s Castle Church, his quiet life exploded into international confrontation, an argument with the Pope, and ultimately, the Protestant Reformation.
Torch-lit marches down Main Street... at first glance, images like these conjure up some of America's darkest moments. But this wasn't the Klan. These black-clad torch-bearers were the Wide Awakes: a para-military political machine that some say delivered the presidency to Abraham Lincoln.
The Khmer Rouge ran what is regarded as one of the twentieth century’s most brutal regimes. Yet the Killing Fields of Cambodia remain unexplained. Until now.
Brutal dictator Francisco Franco rose to power after the Spanish Civil War, ruling for 36 years. Spain is still marked by his tyranny.
In late Victorian England, women began to organize to gain the right to vote. The fight for women's suffrage lasted well into the early 20th Century.
Come with us on a journey to the past as we re-visit Europe's forgotten dictatorships.
At the end of a succession of civil wars which have weakened the Roman Republic, Caesar proclaims himself dictator for life. However, on March 14, 44 BC, he is assassinated by conspirators in the name of the Republic.
Before they led America through national crises, Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson were all transformed by personal trauma. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin reveals the all too human men who became legends.
It took an extraordinary set of circumstances to bring Abraham Lincoln to the White House. Violence in the streets... and in the U.S. capital. Dueling Newspapers. An unpredictable election with four main candidates, and an obscure frontier lawyer destined for greatness.
In 2013, Edward Snowden, an IT subcontractor working for the American signals intelligence agency, the NSA, traveled to Hong Kong to leak thousands of classified US documents on domestic data collection to a group of journalists.
Danielle Allen explores the bold minds and historical circumstances that resulted in one of the greatest political writings in history.
This documentary series follows and observes three young European queens for an entire year.
Just over 30 years ago, the Soviet Union ceased to exist. The once-mighty world power splintered into 15 independent states. Which of these are successful today, and what role does Moscow still play? This presentation chronicles what has happened since the dissolution of the USSR.
Nikita Khrushchev - The Red Tsar chronicles the life and legacy of a controversial Soviet leader. On one hand, he was a Stalinist who ended the terror regime of his predecessor. On the other hand, he was a statesman and reformer who brought the world to the brink of catastrophe.
The 1936 Berlin Olympics changed the world. Never before had the games been this elaborate—or this controversial. The world's biggest sporting event was turned into a Nazi propaganda fest. This docu-drama tells the stories of the people who shaped and participated in those games.
It’s a sinister truth that the British upper class would rather forget... Although the British royal family has been a symbol of Nazi resistance, evidence has come to light showing that the abdicated King Edward VIII was set on reassuming the throne: with the help of Hitler.
Six hundred years ago, English King Henry V overcame impossible odds to lead his men to victory over the French on the fields of Agincourt. Shakespeare's Henry V is the ultimate leader -- his words echoed by the likes of JFK and Reagan, Churchill and Obama, Clinton and Bush.
Conscious Capitalism is a new twist on the system that fuels wealth and industry in America and for many countries around the globe. Thought leaders, along with the leaders of two corporations — Whole Foods Market and Waste Management — give us an insider’s look at the new face of capitalism.
The story of extraordinary global health leader Dr. MR Rajagopal, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee who is described by the New York Times as ‘the father of palliative care in India’. Dr. Raj is a small man with a big dream: a pain-free India.
An original series that tells the often unknown stories of the men and women who have defined America and its place in the world.
Witness the French Revolution as never before — the fall of the world’s most powerful monarchy and the revolt that tore apart a nation.
Think it couldn’t happen in America? This is the chilling story of German immigrant Fritz Julius Kuhn who was elected leader of the Nazi group—the German American Bund. Claiming to be Hitler’s deputy in America, the “American Führer” filled Madison Square Garden with thousands of supporters.
Investigate the motives, methods and minds of assassins while exploring the most famous, unique and unusual assassinations of our time.
Return to President John F. Kennedy’s early years as an adventurous student in the 1930s as he travels across the Atlantic, discovers his love for Europe and searches for his path in life.
Explore the mystery behind JFK's assassination through first-hand accounts, expert analysis and newly-released government documents.
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.
On October 1, 1949, after years of revolutionary struggle, Mao Zedong proclaims the People's Republic of China, aiming to restore its legendary strength and past glory.
Che Guevara, the radical thinker, and Fidel Castro, the political animal: could they ever share the image of Latin America's "liberating savior?" Did Che Guevara, the diehard combatant, set off towards certain death in Bolivia?
More than 40 years after their deaths, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X remain two of the world’s most famous political activists. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1964, Dr. King was the world-renowned symbol of the American Civil Rights movement.
The story of the faith of mankind. The five biggest religions’ origins and traditions, their festivals, and the challenges they face today.