Back to Collections

Veterans Day/Armistice Day

In honor of those who have served their country, understand the soldiers' experience from a world-changing conflict.

    • 5 episodes
    • 98%

    A detailed accounting of the horrors of the Great War using colorized historical footage of World War I.

  • Original
    • 19m
    • 94%

    At war since 1914, a depleted Europe lay in ruins. Only American intervention in 1917 would turn the tide for the Allies against the Central Powers. A century after the US entered the fray, explore the reasons behind the delayed response by the US, and the impact the US Army had on the war.