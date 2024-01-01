Food and Homes Around the World
Travel the world from the comfort of your couch, while experiencing the homes and cuisines that define our planet.
- 3 episodes
Unlock the door to an entertaining journey around the world to explore the past, present, and future of what makes our houses… homes.
- 8 episodes
This series explores some of the world’s most extreme and remote properties.
- 5 episodes
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- 10 episodes
Legally blind filmmaker James Rath explores accessibility, technology, and what it’s like to truly travel without barriers.
- E1
- 46m
FOUR TRILLION FRIES - we are what we eat: a drive-thru history of a hundred years of fast food, from the burger's humble beginnings to its conquest of America and the world beyond.
- 10 episodes
10 markets, 10 complex systems that play a crucial role in their respective cities.
- 15 episodes
Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou.
- E31
- 14m
Our earliest ancestors, before developing agriculture as a source of food, formed what is considered hunter-gather societies. The Hadzabe of Tanzania are considered one of the last of these tribes on the planet. How do they pass down the knowledge of this way of life to the next generation?
- 2 episodes
Cuba - The largest island in the Caribbean is becoming a tourist attraction with its touching history and vibrant culture.
- 4 episodes
Join us as we tour the most fabulous and luxurious homes in history.
- 6 episodes
EAT ME (OR TRY NOT TO) is a six-part series that explores how global iconic food brands shape our world and where we’re headed.
- 2 episodes
An evolutionary journey from the cosmos to the supermarkets, from Nature’s chefs—flowers and fruits—to Michelin star culinary artists.