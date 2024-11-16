Back to Collections

Medieval Times

Immerse yourself in a world of chivalric quests, heroic monarchs and learn the history behind the events of the Medieval times.

    • 6 episodes
    Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.

    • E2
    • 51m
    Fast forward to the Middle Ages, and a critical time in Europe’s history – the transition from paganism to Christianity.

    • E4
    • 50m
    In the Middle Ages, the technology of the castle evolved by leaps and bounds. Engineers constructed some of the most spectacular buildings of all time in a dramatic arms- race. At the same time, new weapons designed to attack castles came to the fore.

    • 3 episodes
    Built at strategic points, and fitted with impressive fortifications, fortresses are thought to be impenetrable.

    • 2 episodes
    Images of castles have always conjured up stories of adventure, opulence, and power. Yet, what was life really like behind their walls?

    • 52m
    When Martin Luther nailed his 95 ‘points for discussion’ to Wittenberg’s Castle Church, his quiet life exploded into international confrontation, an argument with the Pope, and ultimately, the Protestant Reformation.

    • E4
    • 43m
    This time, Tony takes us back to the Middle Ages, a time of knights in shining armor, big-shot kings, and fabulous clothes, if you could afford them.