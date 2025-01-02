Royal Treatment
From modern monarchies to classical kingdoms, these films are fit for a king.
- 3 episodes
- 95%
In this three -part series, historian Tracy Borman will examine the final days of Anne Boleyn.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
What happened after the epic events portrayed in "Braveheart?" See how a Scottish king tried to drive the English out of Ireland in 1315.
- Original
- E1
- 51m
- 97%
To protect his rich and strategic lands in France, the English king, Richard the Lionheart, decided to build an impregnable castle to bar the route along the Seine, thus asserting his supremacy in Normandy. Four years later, France’s King Philip besieged the site at the head of an army of 6,000 men.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Tony Robinson gives the past a good kick up the bottom in this entertaining tour of British history - through the eyes of ordinary people.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
A four-part series produced by IWC Media which reveals the pre-colonial history of some of Africa’s most important kingdoms.
- 3 episodes
- 81%
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
- Original
- E3
- 23m
- 97%
Take a journey back in history as we explore the fascinating story of Hampton Court Palace and the scandals of its most infamous resident, King Henry VIII. Historian Suzannah Lipscomb gives an intimate glimpse at the tumultuous times of this playboy King and his six wives.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Witness the French Revolution as never before — the fall of the world’s most powerful monarchy and the revolt that tore apart a nation.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
This documentary series follows and observes three young European queens for an entire year.
- Original
- E3
- 46m
- 95%
QUEENS FOR LIFE - Victoria & Elizabeth II: in the last 200 years, 2 women have sat on the British throne for two-thirds of the time - find out what it takes to be a royal success in an ever-changing world.
- Original
- E4
- 50m
- 97%
In the Middle Ages, the technology of the castle evolved by leaps and bounds. Engineers constructed some of the most spectacular buildings of all time in a dramatic arms- race. At the same time, new weapons designed to attack castles came to the fore.
- Original
- E9
- 46m
- 91%
When the lost tomb of King Tut is opened in 1922, it's not only the famous Curse that is unleashed. Fashion, movies and architecture all come under the pharaoh's spell as the world goes mad for Tut-mania. Discover how a 3,000-year-old teenager becomes a celebrity pharaoh and changes the modern world
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Take a deep dive into the great armed conflicts that made the Normans one of the world’s most powerful dynasties.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Images of castles have always conjured up stories of adventure, opulence, and power. Yet, what was life really like behind their walls?
- Original
- 15 episodes
- 95%
Supported by stunning 3D graphics, Dr. Darius Arya explains the purpose and architectural significance of ancient Roman buildings.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Crusading knights and Ottoman armies battle for control of four of the medieval world’s greatest fortresses.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Cleopatra may be the most famous ancient monarch, but she is only one in a long line of Egyptian queens, spanning 3,000 years of history.
- 50m
- 92%
It’s a sinister truth that the British upper class would rather forget... Although the British royal family has been a symbol of Nazi resistance, evidence has come to light showing that the abdicated King Edward VIII was set on reassuming the throne: with the help of Hitler.
- 47m
- 92%
This talk is given by Amy Leonard of Georgetown University.