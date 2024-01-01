Top Science
From the far reaches of the cosmos to the greatest depths of the sea and everything in between, explore these top science titles.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- 38m
- 98%
Host Derek Muller uncovers the mind-blowing secrets of spider vision! Discover how advanced color vision in jumping spiders has evolved in so many unique ways, and explore the wide spectrum of colors in their hidden world. You won't believe what these tiny creatures can see!
- Original
- 1h 0m
- 97%
A whirlwind tour of 2023's biggest breakthroughs, from discovering the earliest human footprints and detecting distant gravitational waves, to unlocking the power of fusion.
- Original
- 12 episodes
- 94%
These are the Innovators, explorers, and incredible minds that pursue progress… at any price.
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 73%
A (very) fictional nincompoop of an Evil Genius orders science-brained minions to make his ultimate goals of world domination a reality.
- 51m
- 97%
The ancient art of folding paper has entered cutting-edge domains. Researchers in robotics, medicine and nanotechnologies are embracing this “origami philosophy,” trying to understand and duplicate nature’s folding principles.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Vint Cerf, Steve Case, and Ed Snowden -- internet insiders reveal its hidden past and startling present.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Just how much ‘science’ is in ‘forensic science’? It’s time to put crime scene investigation methods on trial.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
- Original
- 15 episodes
- 95%
Oops I Changed The World! tells the fascinating stories of accidental and surprise inventions that have transformed our lives.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Will we travel to Mars? Can we read minds? This knowledge series asks the big and small questions… and gets to the bottom of them.
- Original
- 1h 2m
- 95%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2022. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a black hole photographed in our Milky Way to breakthroughs in flying cars. Join us for an exclusive tour through this past year.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 82%
Learn revealing secrets from some of the greatest seducers in world history. How do they manage to tempt us again and again?
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 90%
Unlock the Sun's mysteries, from life source to danger zone! Join a global journey to unveil the secrets of the ultimate celestial body.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
An evolutionary journey from the cosmos to the supermarkets, from Nature’s chefs—flowers and fruits—to Michelin star culinary artists.