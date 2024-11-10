Winter Wonderland
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
The Arctic is accessible to man only because of ice dogs. As hunters, haulers, and guardians, for thousands of years, they have been a vital link to nature. Dogs led the Sarqaq people out of Siberia and, a millennium later led explorers to the North Pole.
EVEREST - where earth meets sky: discover how the most thrilling and dangerous point at the top of the world continues to fascinate us, and what it takes to conquer the Big One.
Christmas tradition, symbolism, and history are full of characters from the natural world. There is perhaps no animal more closely bound to Christmas as the reindeer. And what Christmas would be complete without the iconic robin redbreast?
Climate change is a critical scientific/social issue and nowhere is the warming climate more pronounced than in the Arctic. FROZEN OBSESSION follows an expedition through the Canadian Arctic aboard an icebreaker to examine how the melting Arctic affects us all.
A riveting story of polar exploration that investigates the motivation, psychology, science, and physical endurance that have characterized the historic heroes who have explored the frozen continent of Antarctica over the last 200 years.
We take you on a captivating journey across the sweeping landscapes of Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden
The ultimate icons of polar wilderness, able to withstand the harshest environments and remain a top predator; the lives of polar bears are nothing short of remarkable!
This is a fascinating journey through time to unearth some icy treasures. The glaciers of the Alps are melting down due to climate change, releasing invaluable treasures - artifacts, human beings, and other testimonies of the past preserved in the ice.
Every winter, four penguin species begin their breeding in four very different locations in southern New Zealand. In the rugged Fiordland National Park, some Fiordland crested penguins build cave-like nests inside the fiord, while others prefer the coastline.
Experience the hardships of one of the deepest dives ever made in the South Arctic.
Few animals are more loved than penguins waddling on ice like clumsy people. They steal our hearts, though it’s underwater that their dynamic shape and predator skills come into their own. But there’s more to penguins than dancing on ice.
Last winter, swirling, bitter cold Arctic winds swept down through Canada and into the U.S., seemingly flying in the face of global climate change. Normal life literally froze in the face of these prohibitive temperatures. Its cause: The Polar Vortex.
This groundbreaking documentary explores the entire length of the river whose Hindu name – Brahmaputra – means “Son of Creation”.
Traveling north across the planet, eventually, you’ll run out of forest, a land too harsh for even trees to take root. This is tundra. But with dramatic seasonal changes, it offers rich rewards for those tough enough to take on the challenge.
Well known wildlife presenter and conservation enthusiast Michaela Strachan is on a mission to help them.
Wintertime, high up north. Glittering frost covers the ground; drifting snowflakes fill the air. It’s a time to rest, save energy and take life slowly; for humans, animals and plants. Or is it?
Seven men stand on the summit of the Matterhorn, the last Alpine peak to be conquered. Their place in history is assured. Then, disaster strikes a rope snaps. Four men die.
Antarctica is a mysterious and unexplored continent. Thanks to the Chilean Antarctic Institute and the research center Dynamics of Marine Ecosystems of High Latitudes, a group of scientists are suffering the extreme temperatures to study climate change and the earth's ocean currents.