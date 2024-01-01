Stephen Hawking's Birthday
Happy Birthday to an inspiration to us all, Dr. Stephen Hawking. His endless curiosity changed the way we look at the universe around us.
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
The most common vision of black holes is that they are monstrous and mysterious bodies swallowing everything around them. However, the latest discoveries are drawing a link between black holes and the existence of life.
For the first time, scientists have captured a photograph of a black hole. The image verifies one of the most important theories in physics and will help unlock the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.
CERN and the University of California-Santa Barbara are collaborating in the search for the elusive substance that physicists and astronomers believe holds the universe together -- dark matter. Where is this search now in the realm of particle physics and what comes next?
It is the greatest technological challenge ever undertaken by humankind. The quest to produce the ultimate energy solution…Fusion. It’s been called ‘bottling a star but so immense are the challenges, the goal of a power-producing fusion reactor has so far remained elusive and out of reach….until now
Quantum physics? Theoretical physicist Brian Greene helps you understand its origins and its impact on today's world.