Stephen Hawking's Birthday

Happy Birthday to an inspiration to us all, Dr. Stephen Hawking. His endless curiosity changed the way we look at the universe around us.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.

  • Original
    • E2
    • 47m
    • 96%
    • 4K

    The most common vision of black holes is that they are monstrous and mysterious bodies swallowing everything around them. However, the latest discoveries are drawing a link between black holes and the existence of life.

  • Original
    • E20
    • 11m
    • 97%

    For the first time, scientists have captured a photograph of a black hole. The image verifies one of the most important theories in physics and will help unlock the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.

  • Original
    • 23m
    • 95%
    • 4K

    CERN and the University of California-Santa Barbara are collaborating in the search for the elusive substance that physicists and astronomers believe holds the universe together -- dark matter. Where is this search now in the realm of particle physics and what comes next?

  • Original
    • E3
    • 56m
    • 98%
    • 4K

    It is the greatest technological challenge ever undertaken by humankind. The quest to produce the ultimate energy solution…Fusion. It’s been called ‘bottling a star but so immense are the challenges, the goal of a power-producing fusion reactor has so far remained elusive and out of reach….until now