Audience Favorites
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 90%
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Circle the globe on this exhilarating 5-part epic that “connects the dots" between the GIANTS of the natural world, past and present.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Inspiration, power, greed, scandal – a story that was made for the movies. The gripping drama of how Hollywood was built.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.