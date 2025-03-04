Archaeology
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
Homicide detective Rod Demery and scientist Professor Turi King investigate history’s most intriguing murders to find long-lost killers.
An unprecedented archaeological discovery of hundreds of sacrificed children in Peru unlocks the secrets of one of the most powerful and mysterious civilizations in South American history.
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
Once considered to be the poorest region of the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan is one of the most closed-off countries in the world. Today, oil and gas have made the country wealthy.
'Jerusalem' takes audiences on an inspiring and eye-opening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery.
Nearly a century after the discovery of King Tut's tomb, archaeologists uncover the lost city of Luxor revealing new details about life in the Golden Era of ancient Egypt.
An exclusive series on the brand-new discoveries made by renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in Saqqara.
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
Discovered by an unlikely team of amateur historians 45 feet beneath a Kansas cornfield, the Steamboat Arabia is one of the best-preserved shipwrecks in American history. The treasures contained within painting a vivid picture of western expansion and the treacherous frontier.
This series explores three cities that today are home to the vestiges of the industrious Roman civilization.
Photographer Harry Burton’s images of the Tutankhamun excavation created a global sensation in the 1920s and are still studied by Egyptologists today. Explore the spectacular locations where he worked and discover why Burton’s photographs inspired a craze for Egyptian designs.
Journey to the royal tombs of Egypt and explore the history of ancient Egyptian society as told through the mummies of the past.
What are the special challenges facing marine archaeologists? Experts discuss sites, like the Titanic, and how to protect our heritage.
In Southern France, the entrance to a decorated cave hides 35 meters under sea level. Discovered 20 years ago, the paintings date back 30,000 years—and are threatened by rising waters. Follow a group of prehistorians and craftsmen as they construct a full-sized replica of the cave to preserve them.
State-of-the-art technology meets archaeology! This 4-part series will shed light on the past with a level of detail never seen before.