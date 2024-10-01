Australia Day
We're celebrating Australia Day with these amazing stories straight from Down Under.
This fascinating treasure trove of the best available film digs into Australia’s social, political and economic history.
Author and conservationist, Tim Winton, celebrates the secrets and wonders of Ningaloo—one of the Earth's last truly wild places—where the Australian desert meets the sea and many endangered species find refuge.
On the far west of the Australian continent, there is a set of islands whose inhabitants defy all laws of nature.
Few countries have a more iconic representative in the animal kingdom than Australia and the marsupial. Marsupials are a weird and wonderful mob of animals who carry their young in a pouch. Whether hopping, climbing, or airborne, marsupials are some of the most fascinating creatures.
If Australia makes you think of beaches and BBQs, cricket, and cork hats, you haven’t seen anything yet. Giant deserts, ancient rainforest, tropical coasts, and mystical rock formations. Not to mention, some of the weirdest and most wonderful animals on the planet.
Enjoy this amazing bird’s eye view of Australia’s diverse landscapes—from the Great Barrier Reef to the outback and city life of Sydney.
In 1415, the Portuguese launch an era of explorations that will lead to the European discovery of the world. The competition is intense between France and the United Kingdom for the possession of North America and the West Indies for the Indian colonies, but also for Science.
G’day mates, this countdown is heading Down Under to meet up with Australia’s rare and wonderful creatures! From Dingoes and Devils, to Kangaroos and Cassowaries, come along for an Australian odyssey as Jungle Jack counts them down to number one!
Arguably in the top three on everyone's list of "cutest animals", the koala lives a sleep-filled life. This film follows the koala community of Otway Forest, south of Melbourne, Australia. How do koalas behave? -- and when are they awake?
Australia is known for its sun-kissed beaches, however the 2,500 miles between the coasts are made up of a patchwork of contrasting landscapes: tropical rainforests, snow-capped mountains, dry woodlands, giant wetlands, tropical reefs, and hostile desert.
The world’s largest coral reef ranges over 2,000 kilometers off the coast of Australia. Magnificent spectacles unfold here every summer. Tens of thousands of green sea turtles come ashore under the star-filled sky to lay eggs. And we capture some 100 varieties of coral all spawning at once.
When color is applied to the black and white footage of Australia’s film archives, the footage comes to life in a way never seen before.
Each film tells a single story. But when combined, Wild Tales become a series that is as beguiling and diverse as nature itself.
Gracefully bounding across the outback, kangaroos are the essence of Australia. JUST KANGAROOS delves into the lives of these unusual marsupials whose extraordinary looks and incredible agility have captivated the world for centuries.
Skipper's Canyon is a fascinating gorge you can see from Arthur's Point when you're heading for Queenstown, New Zealand. A look out of the window shows just why it's risky: a yawning chasm on the right and steep cliffs on the left!
Host Jeff Corwin explores the Gold Coast of Australia to connect with giant bats. A recent heat wave devastated many threatened bat colonies throughout the region, and Jeff works with local biologists to help save many endangered bat species.
Join Neil Gaiman for a journey into Australia’s deepest caves in this real-world “Charlotte’s Web”.