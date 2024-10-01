Sports Stories
Buckle up for an action-packed sampling of our sports and adventure shows. They're not just games, they're a way of life!
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Two Florida High Schools battle for supremacy on the gridiron in a community that's produced more NFL stars than anywhere else in America.
- E11
- 26m
- 95%
How did one man succeed in relaunching the Olympic spirit and turn the Games into a global event?
- Original
- E1
- 52m
- 93%
Shaquille O’Neal went from being poor and bullied – and becoming a bully himself – to fame in the NBA. The greatest influence on Shaq’s life was his step-father, who taught him that “true pressure is not knowing where your next meal is coming from.”
- 24 episodes
- 92%
After circumnavigating Africa by bicycle and rowing from Africa to America, Riaan Manser is one of the most accomplished adventurers.
- 52m
- 93%
The 1936 Berlin Olympics changed the world. Never before had the games been this elaborate—or this controversial. The world's biggest sporting event was turned into a Nazi propaganda fest. This docu-drama tells the stories of the people who shaped and participated in those games.
- 4 episodes
- 92%
Take an unprecedented look inside the vibrant world of esports. As the fanbase grows, the competitions—and cash prizes—keep getting bigger.
- 23m
- 100%
These stories of courage capture the beauty of high school sports—on and off the field. See the real reasons why we laugh, why we cry, why we sweat and why we dream.
- 10 episodes
- 94%
Wonder what it’s like to move like the world’s greatest athletes? This series explores the science behind incredible feats of athleticism.