Love Across the Animal Kingdom
This Valentine's Day, snuggle up with these films that showcase expressions of love across the animal kingdom.
- 50m
- 97%
What can the animal kingdom teach us about love? Whether it's dancing, making bouquets, or running baths, there's a lot we can learn about romance.
- Original
- E25
- 11m
- 95%
Growing up in Montana, Casey Anderson came to love and appreciate wild animals at a very young age. He found a particular kinship with bears. One day he was faced with a fateful decision, leave and orphaned grizzly cub to die in the wild or save it. Now he is faced with that same decision again.
- Original
- E18
- 19m
- 96%
Domestication shaped wolves into dogs and transformed both their behavior and their anatomy. New discoveries show how dogs produce a very specific eyebrow movement more often than wolves do. But how and why did “puppy dog eyes” develop in domesticated dogs?
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- 50m
- 97%
In summer, hordes of giant sea lions descend upon a desolate beach, and testosterone-driven males begin bloody battles for mating rights. When the pregnant females return to give birth on the beach, chaos ensues.
- 50m
- 96%
Monkeys are some of the most evolutionarily successful species on the planet, from Japanese snow monkeys to African baboons. Loveable, aggressive, and full of mischief, our distant cousins have much in common with us. Swinging through our primate family tree quickly reveals the diversity.
- 30m
- 97%
To many, the wolverine is the stuff of movie superheroes, but they are some of the toughest, strongest, and most mysterious animals around. Following one wild family reveals a few of their closely guarded secrets.
- E20
- 19m
- 88%
All animals start small. The lucky ones have mothers to look out for them until they can take care of themselves. Some are sweet, some are strict, and a few are downright ferocious! Come along for a countdown adventure with the loving moms of the animal kingdom!
- 1h 16m
- 85%
Love Thy Nature spotlights how deeply we’ve lost touch with nature, and takes viewers on a cinematic journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world. It reveals how a deeper connection with nature can ignite a sense of purpose, meaning, and wonder.
- E2
- 51m
- 86%
Giant prehistoric spiders seek kinky love in the dark. Journey with Neil Gaiman into Australia’s deepest caves in this real-world “Charlotte’s Web”.