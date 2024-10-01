Black Voices
Reflect on Black voices with programs that chronicle everything from the civil rights movement to modern-day icons.
- Original
- 1h 32m
- 92%
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
- Original
- E1
- 52m
- 94%
Shaquille O’Neal went from being poor and bullied – and becoming a bully himself – to fame in the NBA. The greatest influence on Shaq’s life was his step-father, who taught him that “true pressure is not knowing where your next meal is coming from.”
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 90%
4-part series revealing the real history of the Wild West. Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, we meet the diverse pioneers who shaped a country.
- New This Week
- E4
- 8m
- 100%
Embark on a captivating musical odyssey with Grammy winner Dom Flemons! Discover the untold legacy of Black cowboys in the Wild West and their profound impact on the music we cherish today.
- New This Week
- E3
- 12m
- 100%
Descendant of Freedmen, Dr. Alaina Roberts delves into the intertwined history of African American slaves owned by Native Americans. Join her journey through time to better understand how both cultural groups still fight oppression today.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Two Florida High Schools battle for supremacy on the gridiron in a community that's produced more NFL stars than anywhere else in America.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Admitted to the National Film Registry in 1999, this film allows viewers to be first-hand witnesses to Dr. King's civil rights crusade.
- Original
- E4
- 51m
- 92%
Inspired by his mother to be “of service”, LeVar Burton entered the seminary at 13 years old. But after deciding the church didn’t have the answers to his many questions about life, he changed his focus to theater arts, ultimately becoming known for Roots, Reading Rainbow, and Star Trek.
- Original
- E3
- 51m
- 92%
At age 20 Samuel L. Jackson served as an usher at Martin Luther King’s funeral. Jackson and his wife LaTanya have fought for civil rights around the world, but their greatest satisfactions are hand written thank you notes from children they have supplied with books.
- 51 episodes
- 79%
Clint Smith will teach you about the experience of Black people in America
- E3
- 24m
- 93%
What would the Civil Rights movement in the USA have been like if Martin Luther King, Jr. had not been motivating change? How does the legacy of the American Civil War still affect the American democracy?
- E5
- 51m
- 91%
More than 40 years after their deaths, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X remain two of the world’s most famous political activists. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1964, Dr. King was the world-renowned symbol of the American Civil Rights movement.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Danielle Allen explores the bold minds and historical circumstances that resulted in one of the greatest political writings in history.
- Original
- E36
- 10m
- 94%
The final ship to bring slaves to the United States has been hidden in the swamps of Mobile, Alabama for generations. The search for it is a stark reminder of the past and offers proof of family histories that resonates with the families that still call this small town home.
- New This Week
- 8 episodes
- 100%
Nothing’s bigger than high school football in Texas. Follow Dallas-Fort Worth’s Desoto Eagles—the team that sent 17 players to the NFL.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
