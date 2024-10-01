Women's History Month
Join us in celebrating some of the remarkable women who have left a lasting mark on human history, from scientists and artists to queens.
WW2. The British Royal Navy turn to a retired wargamer and an unlikely group of young women to develop tactics and sink the German U-boats.
Dr. Jane Goodall and her staff prepare to reintroduce a special group of rescued and rehabilitated chimpanzees to the wild.
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
When the future seems just around the corner, who can say who is the right person to grab it? Although the history of science and discovery has always favored the male gender, many women have also fearlessly ventured into the exciting unknown.
It is a Cold War sensation. Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva flees to the West. During her childhood in the center of power, she was Joseph Stalin's favorite child.
Known as the First Lady of the World, Eleanor Roosevelt was a leader in her own right and involved in numerous humanitarian causes throughout her life. She was one of the most active first ladies in history and worked for political, racial and social justice.
Mata Hari is the very epitome of beauty and feminine seduction. Who is this woman, who exerts a hold over our imagination to this very day? Did Mata Hari really betray secrets revealed to her by influential lovers in moments of weakness?
In late Victorian England, women began to organize to gain the right to vote. The fight for women's suffrage lasted well into the early 20th Century.
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives.
Host Mo Rocca show us: The woman who used her grandmother’s tea to keep food from spoiling. The social worker who invented the phone charging purse. The scientist who took a balloon into the stratosphere. And, the new take on the age old butter churner.
An inspiring social impact film about the issues and obstructions that hold women back from their aspirations to be aviators. Real-life stories and frank commentary leave viewers clearly seeing the specific problems that confront so many, and will likely inspire and motivate many to act.
This documentary series follows and observes three young European queens for an entire year.