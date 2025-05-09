Summer in Paradise
Past the white sand beaches and beneath idyllic turquoise water lays one of the fiercest natural habitats in the world.
For the first time, the hunting behavior of lightning-fast predators such as sailfish is studied using the latest HD technology.
Fjords' majestic and dramatic landscapes are just the tip of the iceberg. Fjords stand witness to the greatest wonders of the animal kingdom. Whether just below the surface, at the depths of the sea floor, or on dry land, the fjords offer an incredible bounty of wildlife.
Bali – The dream destination for tourists from all around the world. When Bali comes to mind, one may think of the dream-like beaches, wild jungles, volcanoes, lush rice terraces, captivating temples, and of course - yoga!
The "National Parks" series is dedicated to one jewel of the natural wonders of North America in each episode.
Journey through Chile with the safari guide, René Araneda and the oceanographer Susannah Buchan, looking for traces of amazing animals.
Cuba - The largest island in the Caribbean is becoming a tourist attraction with its touching history and vibrant culture.
There are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja Mexico. 800 miles long and 10 million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the most diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with charismatic megafauna.
The Philippines has a greater variety of life per square mile than any other country.
My Greek Odyssey takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece.
Islands of all sizes around the world are often considered comparable to a natural laboratory were evolution can be seen in action.
This groundbreaking documentary explores the entire length of the river whose Hindu name – Brahmaputra – means “Son of Creation”.
This 4K documentary series follows Greek wonders through the four seasons.
On the far west of the Australian continent, there is a set of islands whose inhabitants defy all laws of nature.
Join us on a journey to reveal the beauty and diversity of the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal.
The exploration and management of the Coral Triangle may well hold the key to the survival of marine species from all over the world.
Originating in the hidden heart of Borneo, the Kinabatangan River winds its way for more than 560 kilometers.
Australia is known for its sun-kissed beaches, however the 2,500 miles between the coasts are made up of a patchwork of contrasting landscapes: tropical rainforests, snow-capped mountains, dry woodlands, giant wetlands, tropical reefs, and hostile desert.
Everyone loves the beach! To us, it’s one giant playground, but for wildlife, it’s so much more.
Water provides a haven for countless plants and animals, everything from water-loving cats and predatory birds to killer dragonflies and carnivorous foliage. It can be a nursery, a migration stopover, a larder and a home.
In our hectic world so much seems to pass us by. All around us dramas are playing out, but they often happen so fast that we don’t even see it: blink and you’ll miss it. But when you slow down the action a whole new world is revealed.
We like to think we can control everything: changing the course of water, reclaiming land, replanting deserts. But there’s one thing we can’t control: the passing of time. But we can change how we see things; using cameras we can start to see the world in different time frames.
We love our coasts, and so do animals! The corridor of water where the open ocean meets coastal habitats is known as the surf zone. The churning forces of the waves crashing with the land make these some of the most food-rich waters on Earth.
There are few places on the planet more magical than the forest. To spend a day here is nature’s way of offering a spa, a bathe in nature. There is enchantment at every turn.
Mangroves are one of the most important habitats on Earth, vital to many of the planet’s most extraordinary, wonderful, and endangered species. Everything from shorebirds and sharks to monkeys and manatees relies on mangroves for their survival.
Looking down on our world from above, we might see the incredible diversity of landscapes, the opportunities for wildlife, and gain an understanding of the interconnectedness of all life.
Mini oceans inland, lakes are treasure troves of aquatic wonders, each zone, from the depths to the surface, the banks to the mud at the bottom, hosts its own animal communities of predators and prey. Fish, birds, insects, even mammals, enjoy the bounty of their freshwater home.
Huge wandering dunes on the Baltic, thousands of lakes in the dream landscape of Masuria, gigantic river systems of Biebrza and Narew, mystical primeval forests, and the rugged crags of the Southern mountains: all of this is Poland.
From award-winning filmmaker, David Conover of "Sunrise Earth", a 4K journey to twenty of the most spectacular locations in the world.
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.