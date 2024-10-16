6th Anniversary Staff Picks
From our home to yours. Enjoy some of our favorite films, and thank you for being a part of the Curiosity Stream family.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- Original
- 52m
- 96%
A riveting story of polar exploration that investigates the motivation, psychology, science, and physical endurance that have characterized the historic heroes who have explored the frozen continent of Antarctica over the last 200 years.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- 55m
- 96%
Just because a mystery is 4,500 years old doesn't mean it can't be solved. Scientists are on a mission to "see through" the Great Pyramid of Giza and determine, without moving or destroying a single stone, if there are hidden chambers and passages inside. What will they find?
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
- Original
- 41m
- 95%
Torch-lit marches down Main Street... at first glance, images like these conjure up some of America's darkest moments. But this wasn't the Klan. These black-clad torch-bearers were the Wide Awakes: a para-military political machine that some say delivered the presidency to Abraham Lincoln.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- 50m
- 96%
Monkeys are some of the most evolutionarily successful species on the planet, from Japanese snow monkeys to African baboons. Loveable, aggressive, and full of mischief, our distant cousins have much in common with us. Swinging through our primate family tree quickly reveals the diversity.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.