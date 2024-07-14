The World In 4K
This Earth month, let your curiosity come into focus.
- 50m
- 97%
In the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, an old cactus serves as a precious oasis for many wild animals. From the roots in the “basement” to the flowery “rooftop bar,” this cactus is like a luxurious “hotel” for its unusual band of flying, crawling and hopping neighbors.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Embark on a journey deep into the unknown 95% of our planet, revealing extraordinary caves with 3D laser-scanning technology.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Unique and awe-inspiring looks at animals in their natural habitats around the world from Alaska's brown bear to Madagascar's lemurs.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Lift the Ice follows the adventures of six uniquely skilled experts as they investigate the remarkable mysteries emerging from our ice.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 52m
- 97%
Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.
- 3 episodes
- 94%
Journey through Chile with the safari guide, René Araneda and the oceanographer Susannah Buchan, looking for traces of amazing animals.
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Life on Earth can be fiercely competitive and, at the same time, intricately interconnected as species survive through one another.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Filmed in Ultra High Definition, The Desert Sea is a stunning series that explores the most complex desert in North America, Sonoran.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
In this unprecedented series, recent scientific discoveries shed new light on the extraordinary prehistory of big cats.
- 2 episodes
- 98%
This 4K documentary series follows Greek wonders through the four seasons.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Experience the hardships of one of the deepest dives ever made in the South Arctic.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Join a deep-sea adventure that will give us a look at the amazing life forms that have survived the harsh, pitch-dark depths of our oceans.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Go on a tour to Southern Africa! Discover the diversity of its eight biotopes and its amazing wildlife.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 89%
From award-winning filmmaker, David Conover of "Sunrise Earth", a 4K journey to twenty of the most spectacular locations in the world.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
In this prequel to Ancient Earth, travel back in time to the first two of the most powerful extinction periods in history.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The story of humans is often driven by events from the prehistoric past. How did physics, geology, biology, chemistry shape our history?
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 97%
The US National Parks have some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. But there is also an underwater side to explore!
- 2 episodes
- 96%
Cuba is at a crossroad. On one side: 50 years of isolation from the modern world has preserved an ecological paradise. The other: Profits.
- Original
- 14m
- 97%
Deep within the Javan jungle, an expedition has set out in search of the last stand of the world’s rarest rhino. Once prolific across Asia, the Javan Rhino now exists only in Java, where photographer Toby Nowlan is on a mission to photograph the species in hopes of protecting it from extinction.
- 45m
- 95%
This is the exciting story of a young man who risks his life for science. Amazon Adventure follows Henry Bates' fascinating 11-year journey through the perilous Amazon rainforest.
- 40m
- 94%
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
The forests of southern Europe offer many opportunities but here nothing is free.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Journey around the globe as some of the best up-and-coming wildlife filmmakers take you on a locals-only tour of their home countries.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 92%
Here is nature seen through the hearts, minds and eyes of the world’s greatest female cinematographers.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Go behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking and join Andy Casagrande, as he gets up close and personal with some of the most iconic sharks.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This groundbreaking documentary explores the entire length of the river whose Hindu name – Brahmaputra – means “Son of Creation”.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
For the first time, the hunting behavior of lightning-fast predators such as sailfish is studied using the latest HD technology.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Experience a close-up look at this remote and wild volcanic archipelago and its unique wildlife. Narrated by Mike Rowe.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- 46m
- 97%
There are few places on earth more forbidding and beautiful than Baja Mexico. 800 miles long and 10 million years in the making, it is home to a punishing desert and the most diverse sea on the planet. Explore amazing ecosystems in the Sea of Cortez and join the hunt with charismatic megafauna.
- 48m
- 96%
The tropical climate and varied topography of Costa Rica have fostered exceptional biodiversity, with wildlife from both North and South America. From the peaks of volcanoes down to the Pacific and Caribbean shores. Discover the life of 90 of the most remarkable animals in this remarkable country.
- 50m
- 96%
Everybody loves squirrels, and yet we only know them from their brief visits to ground level. Now, extraordinary 4K storytelling shows European red squirrels in their own environment: high up in the treetops.
- Original
- 13m
- 79%
How much do you know about animal superpowers? Follow the everyday lives of prairie dogs, howler monkeys, and rattlesnakes, as they harness the power of sound to protect themselves.
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- 50m
- 98%
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
- 52m
- 85%
Following a young calf and his mother as well as an adult turtle, in their newly found migration route.
- 42m
- 96%
With over 500 active volcanoes, the Earth is bursting at the seams with these forces of mass construction. The story of volcanoes is the story of the planet's creation and the story of us.
- Original
- 59m
- 89%
It’s the dry season near the Serengeti and hungry lions threaten the livelihood of cattle-herder Rugari and his family. He could kill the predatory lions and protect his cattle, but his daughter seeks another solution. Filmed on location in Tanzania—where the worlds of lions and humans collide.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Journey back to primeval Earth in the age of dinosaurs for new findings and puzzling discoveries about their evolution and extinction.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
Discover biotopes and endemic species that have evolved over millions of years, but are now at risk from deforestation and climate change.