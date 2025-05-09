Birds of a Feather
Few things are more wondrous than the gift of flight, but some birds have chosen to give it up – the question is, why? Whether it is to save energy, tap into new food resources, or invest in other skills, they all have their reasons.
Consider a whole new world of colorful, fluffy dinosaurs. Feathers, the evolutionary breakthrough that allowed for more stable body temperatures, which translated into outstanding mobility, even in cold weather.
Owls are remarkable, highly resourceful birds that have carved out a unique way to live. They have colonized terrains from tundra to rainforest and will hunt almost anything.
This is a modern-day conservation success story offering hope and inspiration. It’s the story of two of earth’s rarest wild creatures and the remarkable work being done to keep them safe, increase their numbers, and establish a brave new wilderness for them to call home.
Half of all bird species undertake annual migrations, everything from heavy-bodied swans to delicate hummingbirds. Migration is one of the most remarkable phenomena on the planet, hosts of animals of all shapes and sizes demonstrating incredible feats of endurance.
Imagine if all waste just lay where it fell. We’d all be drowning in feces rotting plants and animal corpses, were it not for the cleanup crew. Often unfairly despised, we should see these animals, crabs, dung beetles, vultures and crows as our heroes, keeping us safe from diseases.
Cape Gannets are tough hunters flying over the coasts for their favorite prey: shoals of sardines, waiting for a surprising ally: dolphins.
JUST BIRDS explores the details of their fascinating lives, from the moment they hatch to their first airborne adventure and beyond.
For millions of years, emus have traveled the lengths of Australia in a never-ending search for scarce food and water. In this episode, we will follow the journey of one male emu on a quest to also find a mate and protect his tiny chicks from danger.
Giant birds once existed all around the world, yet none could fly! Go on a journey to far-off islands and discover the birds who lived alongside our ancestors.