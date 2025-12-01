Back to Collections

National Parks

Revel in the splendor of the natural world — from ancient Yellowstone to the wilds of our own backyards.

    • 5 episodes
    • 97%

    The "National Parks" series is dedicated to one jewel of the natural wonders of North America in each episode.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 96%
    • 4K

    Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.

  • Original
    • 6 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.

  • Original
    • 16m
    • 97%

    Every year, there are 2 million visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. People come from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the blue haze that gives the park its name or a black bear scurrying into the woods. Most people don’t realize that there is a whole world to be discovered.

  • Original
    • 4 episodes
    • 97%

    Wildlife expert and photographer, Casey Anderson, introduces us to some amazing wildlife in Yellowstone!

  • Original
    • E51
    • 23m
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Capture teams from the U.S. National Park Service track down and relocate wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior under an ambitious initiative to restore balance to a wilderness ecosystem.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.

    • 26 episodes
    • 98%

    Jack Steward joins Colton Smith to travel to America's greatest treasures, the awe-inspiring national parks, and to spotlight their beauty.

    • E1
    • 41m
    • 94%

    The Katmai National Park on the Alaska Peninsula is the kingdom of the brown bear. With a population of over 2,000 bears the rivers get crowded during salmon spawning season. See how the brown bears thrive in this gorgeous northern landscape cradled by volcanoes and glaciers.

  • Original
    • 24m
    • 93%
    • 4K

    A team of underwater archeologists searches for the remains of the Guerrero, an illegal slave ship sunk in battle off the coast of Florida.

  • Original
    • 20 episodes
    • 90%
    • 4K

    From award-winning filmmaker, David Conover of "Sunrise Earth", a 4K journey to twenty of the most spectacular locations in the world.