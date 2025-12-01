National Parks
Revel in the splendor of the natural world — from ancient Yellowstone to the wilds of our own backyards.
The "National Parks" series is dedicated to one jewel of the natural wonders of North America in each episode.
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
Every year, there are 2 million visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. People come from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the blue haze that gives the park its name or a black bear scurrying into the woods. Most people don’t realize that there is a whole world to be discovered.
The US National Parks have some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. But there is also an underwater side to explore!
Wildlife expert and photographer, Casey Anderson, introduces us to some amazing wildlife in Yellowstone!
Capture teams from the U.S. National Park Service track down and relocate wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior under an ambitious initiative to restore balance to a wilderness ecosystem.
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
Jack Steward joins Colton Smith to travel to America's greatest treasures, the awe-inspiring national parks, and to spotlight their beauty.
The Katmai National Park on the Alaska Peninsula is the kingdom of the brown bear. With a population of over 2,000 bears the rivers get crowded during salmon spawning season. See how the brown bears thrive in this gorgeous northern landscape cradled by volcanoes and glaciers.
A team of underwater archeologists searches for the remains of the Guerrero, an illegal slave ship sunk in battle off the coast of Florida.
From award-winning filmmaker, David Conover of "Sunrise Earth", a 4K journey to twenty of the most spectacular locations in the world.