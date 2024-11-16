Planes, Trains & Automobiles
No matter how you get there, it's about the journey, not the destination....
- Original
- 27m
- 96%
Ex-CIA agent Ben Smith and a retired FBI officer journey through the Jungles of Burma in search of answers to a family mystery. They are searching for a crashed WWII plane that went down in this little-known, but important, theater of WWII, the perilous “Hump” - an airbridge over the Himalayas.
- 1h 25m
- 97%
In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton's Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition headed for the South Pole and ended in disaster. Shackleton's Captain Frank Worsley was the driving force behind the survival of the crew.
- 1h 39m
- 97%
Harrison Ford gives voice to the first man to walk on the moon. ARMSTRONG tells the definitive life story of Neil Armstrong: from his childhood in rural Ohio, through aerial combat in Korea, to his first steps on the Moon – and the unwanted celebrity...
- 53m
- 96%
From Chuck Yeager’s successful breaking of the sound barrier in 1947 to high-performance supersonic fighter jets to the recent NASA advances and civilian jet projects for crossing the Atlantic in only 3.5 hours, this documentary recounts 70 years of human and technological challenges.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- 49m
- 95%
For decades after the end of World War II, rumors persisted that the mountains of southwest Poland held a precious secret - a mysterious train laden with tons of gold, rare jewels and priceless art hidden by the Nazis in a secret labyrinth of tunnels.
- Original
- E1
- 52m
- 92%
Since the beginning of humankind, gravity has ensured that we are firmly anchored to the earth. But humans are ambitious beings, always striving for the next conquest and pushing the limits of what is possible. What made us take to the skies - and who were the dreamers who dared to defy gravity?
- Original
- E1
- 50m
- 95%
Chariots were the express vehicles of their day – but how did they work? And what about the roads, tunnels, and bridges that they relied upon? Transport networks are also indispensable in our fast-paced, interconnected modern world, and we’ve learned from our ancestors.
- 43m
- 93%
This probing investigation reveals shocking new information about the sequence of events in the minutes and hours following the Malaysian airlines flight that disappeared in 2014.
- Original
- E2
- 58m
- 97%
The way we fly is about to change, driven by a new breed of aviators not afraid to think differently. From clean, green electric aircraft to autonomous sky taxis, could the days of the jet age be numbered?
- Original
- E3
- 50m
- 97%
The Industrial Revolution and the rise of modern warfare have roots in the depths of time—in the natural process that enriches the soil. How do prehistoric forests link to the development of steam engines, and the rise of modern industry?
- E3
- 51m
- 97%
The rivalry between Boeing and Airbus is, no doubt, one of the greatest human and technological adventures of the 20th century. Like a modern-day Western, the protagonists try every underhanded trick and bluff possible to achieve their goals.
- Original
- E3
- 14m
- 96%
The movies have taught us that the west was won by rugged individuals with a gun on one hip and a gal on the other. But those Americans who settled the west, those icons of freedom and independence, lived at the mercy of the railroad tycoons.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Almost like driving one...take a glimpse under the hood and inside 5 classic American-made cars from the 1920's to the 1960's.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
America’s legendary aerospace pioneers, whose achievements led the nation and the world from the era of open-cockpit biplanes to space.
- Original
- 1h 32m
- 92%
Widely regarded as the first woman of Native American and African American descent to have a pilot’s license, Bessie Coleman has long inspired women like her to reach their dreams. Unfortunately, her career ended with a tragic plane crash — but her legacy lives on.
- 13 episodes
- 90%
What's My Car Worth takes viewers on a tour of the greatest garages in the U.S. Car assessment experts offer sellers their best bets.
- 8 episodes
- 90%
From classic cars to supercars, two creative auto lovers–Elo and Will–just can’t resist turning beat-up jalopies into Ultimate Wheels.
- 3 episodes
- 88%
Thousands of ship wrecks lie at the bottom of the sea, among them the wrecks "Wakashio", "MT Haven" and "Orient Queen".
- 42m
- 91%
From the Great Wall of China and the world's tallest buildings, to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels.
- 42m
- 84%
How much would you pay to travel almost 1,000 miles across Turkey? A 24-hour ride on the famous Dogu – or Eastern – Express train is about six euros, but it can cost up to 100 on the Black Market. See why the Dogu Express has reached cult status with Instagrammers and YouTubers.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
For centuries, roads enabled exploration, trade, and travel. But the world's most treacherous roads hold great dangers: even death.
- 3 episodes
- 88%
The future of our mobility lies in automation. But what can tomorrow’s cars do today? See the newest innovations in automobiles.
- 3 episodes
- 92%
Railway engineers conquered nature, excessive heights, and treacherous terrain to build the World's Most Dangerous Railway Lines.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Follow three iconic trains as they travel the length of New Zealand and discover the nation’s diverse and dramatic landscapes.
- 13 episodes
- 93%
A look at the history and development of the multi-billion dollar civil aviation industry–from troubled beginnings through modern marvels.
- 4 episodes
- 89%
Follow the brave divers who journey to the depths of the Baltic Sea to uncover its hidden war stories.
- 13 episodes
- 90%
An in-depth look at the history of the automobile: from the early years of development to the technologically advanced vehicles of today.
- 26 episodes
- 91%
Travel worldwide as we meet the legends and revisit major milestones from the early days of motor racing through the present day.
- 4 episodes
- 94%
Between 1939 and 1945, thousands of World War II wrecks disappeared and remained hidden...until now. Watch their remarkable stories.
- 45m
- 93%
125 years of Mercedes-Benz history is intertwined with the auction of several 500K and 540K roadsters. Includes archival footage, along with commentary from Sterling Moss, Michael Bock, Jochen Mass, Tommy Kendall and Karl Ludvigsen.