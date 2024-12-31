Gettin' Buggy With It
They slither, crawl, and can even swim... one thing is for certain, when it comes to creepy crawlies, you either love them, or hate them.
Bugs, they're everywhere. Get an up close and personal look at the many unique secrets that can be found in the insect world. These creepy crawlies never looked so big!
We may not always be able to see them, but trust us, they're there. This is the story of the wildlife that may as well be our roommates. From the first cockroaches who shared our caves to the not so “sterile” homes of those living on the international space station.
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
Before the dinosaurs, giant insects once dominated the earth. Using new technologies that combine genetics, ethology, geology and even particle physics, paleontologists are discovering what happened to these ancient creatures.
Photographer Martin Dohrn has rigged special cameras in order to capture the hectic and complex world of Bristol -- in his backyard! Watch as he slows down the almost imperceptible movements of the insects that populate his garden from fascinating bee species to active spiders and more.
An alien world of bizarre creatures exists in the surface film of most lakes and ponds - tiny insects, with incredible capabilities, locked in a life and death struggle to survive.
An alarming decline in insect populations could devastate all life on earth. What's causing it, and can anything be done to stop it?
Join Jack as he counts down ten of his creepiest encounters with venomous vipers, huge tarantulas, bats, bugs and a whole lot more!
Join Neil Gaiman for a journey into Australia’s deepest caves in this real-world “Charlotte’s Web”.
All over the coastal tropics of northern Australia and Southeast Asia, local armies of 500,000 soldiers are on standby, ready to fight as necessary. They are the green tree ants, whose group power can be truly terrifying.
We’ve all got our issues with the insect world. They can be pretty annoying –– buzzing, biting and being creepy. But without our invertebrate neighbors, we’d be in serious trouble. They clean up the planet, pollinate the plants, and provide the basis of the food chain that supports all life.