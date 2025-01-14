Across Asia and the Pacific
This AAPI Heritage Month, celebrate the rich history of communities across Asia and the Pacific.
Temples, designed to honor the Gods, have been at the heart of cities since earliest times. Often they have been the biggest and most impressive buildings of their age. But mysterious ancient temples crop up across the ancient world. Why are so many of these monuments carefully aligned with the sun?
TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is the site of one of history's worst nuclear disasters: the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. The decommissioning program in Japan learns from the Three Mile Island decommissioning in the US after the nuclear plant accident in 1976 in Pennsylvania.
Follow British YouTube personality Chris Broad, as he treks across “the land of the rising sun” to document Japan’s crazy cat culture. He’ll discover unusual cat-centric destinations and activities, including cat-themed cafes, bars, temples…even entire cat islands!
Once considered to be the poorest region of the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan is one of the most closed-off countries in the world. Today, oil and gas have made the country wealthy.
Most of southeast Asia's 2.3 billion residents live in large cities. How will we design and build future cities as the population grows?
How a simple ball of rice topped with a piece of raw fish has conquered the planet in just thirty years. On the banks of the Grand Canal in Venice, in Sao Paulo's Japantown or in the chic and not-so-chic districts of Los Angeles, London and Paris, people make light work of this first fast-food.
The culture of Japan is incredible, from bloom festivals to ultra-modern cities. But there are also more than 130 mammals and 600 bird species dwelling in Japan’s 6,852 islands. This island chain is long enough to span climate zones, providing a huge range of habitat.
This groundbreaking documentary explores the entire length of the river whose Hindu name – Brahmaputra – means “Son of Creation”.
Bali – The dream destination for tourists from all around the world. When Bali comes to mind, one may think of the dream-like beaches, wild jungles, volcanoes, lush rice terraces, captivating temples, and of course - yoga!
Since the end of the 19th century, Indochina has been a flourishing colony, the gem of the French Empire. However, the Second World War turns everything upside down. At the end of the war, the Viet Minh movement announces its independence.
Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou.
The I-400 was one of the Imperial Japanese Navy's Sen Toku-class submarines, which were the largest submarines ever built before the age of nuclear-powered subs. These massive vessels were longer than a football field and were used as submarine aircraft carriers.
Pete Trego travels to cricket-obsessed Sri Lanka uncovering the secrets of spin-bowling and how cricket is helping to heal wounds left by the recent civil war.
Deep within the Javan jungle, an expedition has set out in search of the last stand of the world’s rarest rhino. Once prolific across Asia, the Javan Rhino now exists only in Java, where photographer Toby Nowlan is on a mission to photograph the species in hopes of protecting it from extinction.
How did the events of his childhood shape the man who would become Genghis Khan? What impact did the Mongol invasions have on the history of Asia and on the psyche of Europe?
Destination China takes you to some of China’s most beautiful landscapes, home to 6,000 species of plant, 200 mammals and 500 birds.
The Khmer Rouge ran what is regarded as one of the twentieth century’s most brutal regimes. Yet the Killing Fields of Cambodia remain unexplained. Until now.
The Philippines has a greater variety of life per square mile than any other country.
The story of Irish missionaries in China between 1920 and 1954, at times of political chaos, famine, floods and war.
Awe-inspiring palaces are the legacy that demonstrates the brilliance of Islamic engineers, working centuries before Western Europe began its own engineering revolution. It’s a process that culminated in what is arguably the most beautiful building in the World – the Taj Mahal.
Since the earliest civilizations, humans have needed walls to protect them. From rudimentary walls around early towns and cities to vast fortresses and castles, culminating in one of the greatest engineering triumphs of all time – the Great Wall of China.
A unique journey of discovery through China, guided by the millenniums-old mythology of the colors.
China's emergence as an economic power and its communist/capitalist balancing act is part of its complex development as a nation.
Snakes are one of the most feared creatures on the planet and Asia is a hotspot for bites! But which is the deadliest? And should we be truly afraid?
Even in times of globalization, some things remained different in the land of the rising sun. Despite all the hectic activity, the latest technology, and the mega-metropolis Tokyo, you can still feel the meaning of tradition that seems to have survived even in times of globalization.
The story of extraordinary global health leader Dr. MR Rajagopal, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee who is described by the New York Times as ‘the father of palliative care in India’. Dr. Raj is a small man with a big dream: a pain-free India.
He is revered in China as a Buddha, as the 'Schindler of Nanking'. But his deeds have barely been recognized in the West. The German John Rabe, a Siemens manager and fervent admirer of the 'Führer', saved the lives of more than 200,000 Chinese in 1937.
Five million people live in a land area smaller than New York City. To make such a small and highly urbanized place liveable, Singapore is embarking on its most ambitious project to date.
The sloth bear is the oddest and wildest looking of all bears. With his shaggy fur, long, gummy jaws and cavernous mouth he presents a strange figure shambling across the dry scrub of India. He was made famous as Baloo in The Jungle Book, and yet remains poorly known and rarely seen.
In May 1893, a man is thrown out of a train, on the platforms of the train station of Pietermaritzburg, a little city of South Africa, for daring to sit in a first-class compartment. This young Indian lawyer is named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
This is the mesmerizing odyssey of Holly Carroll, a passionate zoologist who explores the dense rainforests and remote jungles of Africa and Indonesia to study the lives of these intelligent and curious animals: the great apes.
A story, told through the lives of China’s billionaires, of a country transformed into a global powerhouse. Capitalism was once a dangerous word but now China creates a new billionaire almost every day.
Follow the epic trials of young men willing to pass amazing initiatory ordeals to achieve manhood.
In the province of Zhejiang, in Hangzhou, Dai Jianjun is passionate about preserving the ancient dietary doctrines of Chinese food knowledge - an art form he is seeking to salvage. Dai’s project involves protecting endangered farming produce, by setting up restaurants that serve traditional cooking.
October 24, 1944, the world’s greatest battle at sea begins in the Philippines. Japan’s navy gambles on a decisive victory against the United States to turn the tide of World War II. Instead, Musashi, its top-secret super battleship, ends up at the bottom of the ocean.
In this new observational documentary series cricketer Pete Trego will be travelling around the world to meet passionate players.
The choices that Kong Qui, known in the West as Confucius, made during his career as a civil servant and administrator influenced an entire civilization. What if Kong Qui had been as opportunistic and corrupt as other officials? How might the fate of China and its worldview be changed?
The shape of Japan's internal politics and the country's response to external influences for centuries can be traced back to the choices of two warlords and a decisive battle. What was the Edo Period and how did it mold Japanese society?
On the surface of Myanmar’s Inle Lake, unique floating gardens resemble a giant carpet of water lilies. Yet the water dries up almost completely during the summer, leaving the lake’s ecosystem in jeopardy. Now, the Burmese people must address this problem amidst political changes in their country.