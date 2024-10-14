Endangered Species
"We don’t own the planet Earth; we belong to it. And we must share it with our wildlife" — Steve Irwin
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- 30m
- 98%
Gorillas live in complex social groups led by a dominant male ‘silverback’. He is intelligent and powerful, fiercely leading his troop through the dangers of the jungle. Gorillas are like us in so many ways, but their existence is under threat.
- Original
- E12
- 17m
- 97%
The staff of South Africa’s Manyoni Private Game Reserve passionately care for some of the world’s most exotic and endangered wild animals. From treating elephant foot infections to testing cheetahs for tuberculosis, they never know what to expect each day.
- Original
- E59
- 25m
- 98%
The North Atlantic Right Whale is on the verge of extinction. The leading cause of death and injury to the whales is from ship strikes or entanglement in fishing lines. In this Breakthrough episode, we will hear from the leading experts and biologists who are racing to save this species.
- E14
- 19m
- 94%
Today, see six special stories of survival. Battling everything from injuries to extinction, meet the amazing creatures that beat the odds.
- E2
- 38m
- 96%
Following a large family of gorillas over nine years, this film captures many aspects of unique behavior as well as revealing touching stories of compassion among this gorilla family in the tropical rainforests of Gabon.
- 50m
- 97%
The ultimate icons of polar wilderness, able to withstand the harshest environments and remain a top predator; the lives of polar bears are nothing short of remarkable!
- 22 episodes
- 95%
Based at the world's largest aquarium, Jeff takes viewers around the globe to explore Earth's oceans.
- 58m
- 96%
In Clydesdale: Saving the Greatest Horse, join Janice as she embarks on an unprecedented and emotional two-year quest. Not only will it test her in ways she never expected, but it will also alter her life forever… and change the destiny of an entire breed.
- 2 episodes
- 96%
On the far west of the Australian continent, there is a set of islands whose inhabitants defy all laws of nature.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Dr. Jane Goodall and her staff prepare to reintroduce a special group of rescued and rehabilitated chimpanzees to the wild.
- 1h 24m
- 84%
Eco-activist Rod Coronado has made it his life’s mission to advocate for the planet and animal rights. In 2014, he formed Wolf Patrol, an activist group that fights to preserve the grey wolves which roam Wisconsin’s forests. This documentary follows his attempt to end wolf hunting in the U.S.
- 38m
- 99%
This is the mesmerizing odyssey of Holly Carroll, a passionate zoologist who explores the dense rainforests and remote jungles of Africa and Indonesia to study the lives of these intelligent and curious animals: the great apes.
- 49m
- 98%
Give nature more space with rewilding. This new, cost-effective conservation strategy boosts biodiversity and protects the climate by reintroducing “key” animal species and developing larger wilderness areas.
- 44m
- 98%
Follow the life and legacy of Cecil: one of the world's most famous lions. The ultimate big cat king, Cecil was a warrior, a father and a loyal brother, but his untimely death at the hands of an illegal hunt in Zimbabwe spelled the end of his extraordinary reign.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.