Wild Weather
From eyewall to landfall, these films track the tempests, tornados, & tsunamis that threaten the globe. This is nature at her most extreme.
Earthquakes can leave a path of destruction with no warning. Through the latest technology, scientists are scrambling for a breakthrough that can forecast where and when earthquakes will strike next.
Join storm chasers Jeff Piotrowski and Jim Edds as they continue to report through the two most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the US.
Mother Nature is complex and powerful. She can be beautiful, but she can also be deadly. It gives life, but it can also destroy it. Understanding nature - its rules, its intricacies - has been a task for millennia.
Today, 24-hour forecasts are 95% reliable and 3-day forecasts are 80% reliable. How do scientists predict the weather and, each year, improve their predictions? It's a race against time using the latest technologies.
Disasters cost billions, destroying property, nature and lives. This series re-visits the earth-shattering events that devastate our world.
Government policies and bureaucracy may be the REAL fire starters in the U.S. What brought us to this point? Are there innovative solutions?
Be an eyewitness to cataclysmic events all across the globe with dramatic footage of natural and manmade disasters from the past 100 years.
With over 500 active volcanoes, the Earth is bursting at the seams with these forces of mass construction. The story of volcanoes is the story of the planet's creation and the story of us.
In this episode, Nigel looks at the Science of Extreme Weather. Does a hat really make a difference in the freezing cold? Should you walk or run in the rain if you want to stay dry? And what happens when Nigel gets hit with hurricane speed winds?
Wildfires have greatly increased in size and intensity over the past few years. After record-setting conflagrations erupted in the region’s prized forests, new tools using cutting-edge technology are being developed to help save property and lives.
Viewed from space, our blue planet seems as familiar as a long -time friend – so familiar that we forget how extraordinary it really is.
A worldwide scientific investigation on tsunamis. Thanks to exclusive access in Palu, Indonesia, follow the UN’s hand-picked scientific team of "tsunami hunters". Where do they strike? How do they submerge us? What can we do to survive them?
Scientists forming the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) detail signs of the global reach and impact of rising temperatures and warming oceans. From the Arctic to Fiji to the Amazon rainforest, humans and animals are being forced to confront the local effects of this change.
Host Mo Rocca shows us: The newest tech keeping us safe from tornadoes. The smartest cooking pans. The invention of the first music synthesizer. And the battery that will last forever.
Today, we are just beginning to understand what happens beneath our feet, in the heart of our planet. Tomorrow, we may be better equipped to predict and prepare for volcanic eruptions or tsunamis.
The risk of another serious eruption is high and could even have consequences that would be felt globally. Now scientists are looking for a thus far unknown tectonic disturbance: what is the crack which suddenly winds its way through the center of the volcano?
Today, we know that many natural phenomena are based on the laws of physics. We can forecast the weather several days in advance. But are we really sure it is possible to predict everything?
They've captured our imagination and are a source of childlike wonder, but what exactly are rainbows? Learn the science behind these weather phenomenon and how one day they might help pinpoint habitable planets in deep space.
Forecasting volcanic eruptions is notoriously challenging, but teams of scientists from around the globe may soon be utilizing cosmic rays to diagnose when a volcano is about to blow.
The world’s 15th Biggest island but the largest in the Philippines. A land of contrasts; from the urban sprawl of the capital Manila to huge hidden forests, the world’s most species-rich reefs, and a dozen active volcanoes that dominate the skylines.
It’s the future that concentrates the minds of scientists. Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city and is constructed on the remnants of fifty-three volcanoes. The city is located directly above an active volcanic field. A volcanic event could occur at any time with as little as ten hours of warning.
When volcanoes burst from the ocean, they attract unique life forms to their jungle valleys and black sandy beaches - and create deep sea chasms that pods of sperm whales enjoy so much, they never leave.
In 2017, two solar eclipses crossed the planet. Millions were awestruck as the earth, moon, and sun aligned, casting watchers into total darkness. America experienced the most extensive total eclipse, lasting ninety straight minutes, visible along a path pinpointed by NASA scientists.
Natural hazards remain a constant challenge for over 400 million people who live in low lying communities built along major mega delta regions in coastal zones. Events like typhoons and tsunamis threaten their very survival.
Europe has experienced catastrophic earthquakes – even though the 'old continent' is not the most notorious region on Earth for strong quakes, the danger from below is very real.
Be a part of the historic 2017 total solar eclipse that will occur across a large part of the United States this summer.
Nature adapts to Earth's changes over millions of years, but how will the animal kingdom fare in our uncertain, rapidly changing world?