History's Greatest Battles
Stories from the front lines of some of history's most famous conflicts.
How did a rehearsal for D -Day on a sleepy stretch of the British coast turn into a bloodbath resulting in the death of hundreds of Allied soldiers? Exercise Tiger was the Allies' worst training disaster of the 20th century.
Built at strategic points, and fitted with impressive fortifications, fortresses are thought to be impenetrable.
The series explores how Germans were seduced into supporting Nazism.
The Battle for Goose Green was one of the most well-documented events of the Falklands War between British and Argentinian forces in 1982.
When US troops conquer Nazi Germany from the West in March 1945, they are followed by camera teams.
By means of archive images and interviews with experts, take a behind-the-scenes look at the true stories of war innovations and secrets.
A detailed accounting of the horrors of the Great War using colorized historical footage of World War I.
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
October 24, 1944, the world’s greatest battle at sea begins in the Philippines. Japan’s navy gambles on a decisive victory against the United States to turn the tide of World War II. Instead, Musashi, its top-secret super battleship, ends up at the bottom of the ocean.
On 1 September 1939, Hitler started the most fatal war in world history.
John Nettles tells the story of the British Channel Islands under German occupation from 1940 to 1945. During the 1980s Nettles, having studied history before becoming an actor, played the lead in a long-running TV series set on Jersey.
For decades after the end of World War II, rumors persisted that the mountains of southwest Poland held a precious secret - a mysterious train laden with tons of gold, rare jewels and priceless art hidden by the Nazis in a secret labyrinth of tunnels.
Crusading knights and Ottoman armies battle for control of four of the medieval world’s greatest fortresses.
The Kaiser’s Pirates is a remarkable documentary that details an extraordinary, rarely discussed chapter in WWI. In an attempt to cut off supplies to the Allies, the German Navy launches a special battleship: The Wolf. It is disguised as a freighter but equipped with deadly weaponry.
In the closing days of World War II, a daring band of American pilots embarks on a secret mission to capture a revolutionary German aircraft that will change the course of history.
The Battle of Jutland was the biggest and bloodiest conflict in the Royal Navy's history. One hundred years later, Dan Snow investigates what went wrong, uncovering brand new evidence about why so many died, and the crucial role Jutland played in the Allies’ eventual victory in World War I.