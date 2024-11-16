People & Places
The virtual vacation we've all been craving. Take a trip from the comfort of your couch.
- 1h 38m
- 86%
Alba and Raul are a couple of young Spanish filmmakers living in Santiago de Compostela, the European capital of hikers. Alba has never made the Way and is full of questions: Why this need to walk? Why do people from all around the world walk?
- 43m
- 89%
Bali – The dream destination for tourists from all around the world. When Bali comes to mind, one may think of the dream-like beaches, wild jungles, volcanoes, lush rice terraces, captivating temples, and of course - yoga!
- 4 episodes
- 98%
Kate Humble: Off the Beaten Track, allows viewers a unique insight into the overlooked backbone of Wales.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
This 4K documentary series follows Greek wonders through the four seasons.
- 50m
- 97%
Spain is found at the crossroads between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, resulting in diverse landscapes, ancient cultures and magnificent wildlife.
- 50m
- 97%
If Australia makes you think of beaches and BBQs, cricket, and cork hats, you haven’t seen anything yet. Giant deserts, ancient rainforest, tropical coasts, and mystical rock formations. Not to mention, some of the weirdest and most wonderful animals on the planet.
- 15 episodes
- 98%
Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
10 markets, 10 complex systems that play a crucial role in their respective cities.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
For the first time, the hunting behavior of lightning-fast predators such as sailfish is studied using the latest HD technology.
- 26 episodes
- 95%
My Greek Odyssey takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece.
- 46m
- 97%
The culture of Japan is incredible, from bloom festivals to ultra-modern cities. But there are also more than 130 mammals and 600 bird species dwelling in Japan’s 6,852 islands. This island chain is long enough to span climate zones, providing a huge range of habitat.
- 24 episodes
- 96%
My Greek Odyssey takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece.
- 5 episodes
- 95%
Take an extraordinary look at the Southern Mediterranean regions of Tunisia and Algeria.
- 16 episodes
- 94%
My Greek Odyssey takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece.
- 50m
- 95%
Germany has some of Europe’s most famous and exciting cities, but that’s nothing compared to its natural wonders for those willing to step off the beaten track. Great lakes and rivers team with fish and birdlife, ancient and vast forests hide boars and lynx.
- 1h 29m
- 96%
There are landscapes that hardly anyone has entered or seen: this film takes the viewer through New Zealand from the southern edge to the northernmost tip. High-quality images from the air, on land and in the water bring paradise to the other end of the world.
- 16 episodes
- 96%
My Greek Odyssey takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Following the success of the first series, presenter Kate Humble and her Welsh Sheepdog Teg, are back for more.
- 50m
- 97%
Most visitors to the UK head for London, maybe Stonehenge or ancient cities, but for its tiny size, the UK has surprisingly rich and diverse wild places, and wildlife, hidden from view unless you seek it out.
- 50m
- 95%
With 50 countries and 700 million people, Europe is renowned for its cities and culture. But what about its wilderness and wildlife? Go beyond Europe's urban exterior and explore its vast forests, mountain ranges, and coastlines.
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Cuba - The largest island in the Caribbean is becoming a tourist attraction with its touching history and vibrant culture.
- Original
- 11 episodes
- 97%
Follow the epic trials of young men willing to pass amazing initiatory ordeals to achieve manhood.
- 7 episodes
- 97%
Past the white sand beaches and beneath idyllic turquoise water lays one of the fiercest natural habitats in the world.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Destination China takes you to some of China’s most beautiful landscapes, home to 6,000 species of plant, 200 mammals and 500 birds.
- 20 episodes
- 96%
We follow vets and volunteers who gave up their day jobs in the UK and moved to South Africa to rescue endangered animals.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Untamed Switzerland is an expedition into the nature reserves of the animal and plant world.
- 43m
- 97%
On the surface of Myanmar’s Inle Lake, unique floating gardens resemble a giant carpet of water lilies. Yet the water dries up almost completely during the summer, leaving the lake’s ecosystem in jeopardy. Now, the Burmese people must address this problem amidst political changes in their country.
- 26 episodes
- 92%
Celebrating the world's most notable people, including: explorers, leaders, and legends in art and entertainment.
- 52m
- 95%
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 89%
The story of the faith of mankind. The five biggest religions’ origins and traditions, their festivals, and the challenges they face today.
- 10 episodes
- 87%
Adventurer Francesca Chiorando travels the globe, discovering the world's most challenging places and uncovering fascinating stories.
- 4 episodes
- 92%
Take an unprecedented look inside the vibrant world of esports. As the fanbase grows, the competitions—and cash prizes—keep getting bigger.