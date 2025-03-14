Sharks
From the ancient megalodon to Great Whites, get up close and personal with the apex predators of the deep.
Go behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking and join Andy Casagrande, as he gets up close and personal with some of the most iconic sharks.
Shark expert Jim Abernethy conducts stunning, cage-free dives with the ocean’s greatest predators to demonstrate they are not mindless, man-eating monsters.
Host Mo Rocca shows us what device is keeping sharks away from swimmers; the video doorbell connected to your smartphone; the history of the DC-3 airliner; and the coating for plastic bottles that gets the last drop.
Host Jeff Corwin is on an epic adventure to the islands of Hawaii to save 14-foot tiger sharks! Working with expert biologists and the very latest technology, Jeff is on mission to protect the sharks from the tourists - and the tourists from the sharks!
Great white sharks are one of the most feared predators on Earth, and yet we know very little about them. Science is now revealing the mysteries of this perfect predator through evolutionary biology.
Host Mo Rocca shows us: How drones are searching for sharks to keep beaches safe. The medicine free pain-relieving device. How collecting water in Africa is less of a pain in the neck. And the battles over famous patents.
Host Jeff Corwin joins an international team of biologists on a mission to explore the mysterious world of Hawaii's sharks. Using the latest technology, Jeff comes face to face with deep water predators that live more than 1000 feet below the waves!
By examining countless Megalodon teeth from around the world, scientists have concluded that "meg" was able to achieve its gargantuan proportions by starting its carnivorous diet early -- in the womb.
Will Cubans be able to safeguard their heritage of pristine Nature and preserved ecological treasures under this new era, as they are facing the combined pressure of money and tourism? What policies can be implemented to maintain the island’s spectacular wilderness?
Today, Jungle Jack is counting down his most unbelievable big fish stories from beneath the waves! From the Pacific Ocean to the Amazon River, and all the way to Montana, the fish are jumpin’. Great Whites, Tiger Fish, Whale Sharks, Piranha and more!
The most aggressive of ocean predators, the bull shark, is notorious for leaving the safety of the deep blue ocean, venturing far up the murky rivers of Africa's coast in search of prey. But lurking in these shadowy places is Africa's deadliest killer - the Nile crocodile.
The ocean has its own Big Five. Featuring great whites, hammerheads, tigers, bulls, and the intimidating whale shark, this is the ultimate shark show.