Around the World

- 7 episodes
- 97%
Past the white sand beaches and beneath idyllic turquoise water lays one of the fiercest natural habitats in the world.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
When color is applied to the black and white footage of Australia’s film archives, the footage comes to life in a way never seen before.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Journey around the globe as some of the best up-and-coming wildlife filmmakers take you on a locals-only tour of their home countries.
- 1h 29m
- 96%
There are landscapes that hardly anyone has entered or seen: this film takes the viewer through New Zealand from the southern edge to the northernmost tip. High-quality images from the air, on land and in the water bring paradise to the other end of the world.
- 4 episodes
- 98%
Kate Humble: Off the Beaten Track, allows viewers a unique insight into the overlooked backbone of Wales.
- 26 episodes
- 95%
My Greek Odyssey takes viewers to some of the most spectacular and unique islands in Greece.
- 5 episodes
- 95%
Take an extraordinary look at the Southern Mediterranean regions of Tunisia and Algeria.
- 50m
- 95%
Germany has some of Europe’s most famous and exciting cities, but that’s nothing compared to its natural wonders for those willing to step off the beaten track. Great lakes and rivers team with fish and birdlife, ancient and vast forests hide boars and lynx.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
For the first time, the hunting behavior of lightning-fast predators such as sailfish is studied using the latest HD technology.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
The forests of southern Europe offer many opportunities but here nothing is free.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
Join us on a journey to reveal the beauty and diversity of the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- 3 episodes
- 98%
New Zealand owes its existence to a fiery past. Volcanoes lifted islands out of the sea and generated rivers from their slopes.
- 15 episodes
- 98%
Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou.
- 50m
- 97%
One of the biggest continents, South America should be up there on any wildlife watcher’s bucket list. From record-breaking mountain ranges to the most massive rainforests, the variety of landscapes supports a seemingly endless diversity of wildlife.
- 10 episodes
- 90%
Follow the Dangerous Waters crew members as they embark upon an epic adventure riding their JetSki personal watercraft around the world.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- 10 episodes
- 97%
10 markets, 10 complex systems that play a crucial role in their respective cities.
- 10 episodes
- 91%
- 14 episodes
- 93%
- 2 episodes
- 93%
Cuba - The largest island in the Caribbean is becoming a tourist attraction with its touching history and vibrant culture.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
This series explores some of the world’s most extreme and remote properties.
- 48m
- 98%
Huge wandering dunes on the Baltic, thousands of lakes in the dream landscape of Masuria, gigantic river systems of Biebrza and Narew, mystical primeval forests, and the rugged crags of the Southern mountains: all of this is Poland.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Destination China takes you to some of China’s most beautiful landscapes, home to 6,000 species of plant, 200 mammals and 500 birds.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
The border regions of Romania are some of Europe’s best kept secrets with unique characteristics that can’t be found anywhere else.
- 2 episodes
- 92%
Filmed in Ultra High Definition, The Desert Sea is a stunning series that explores the most complex desert in North America, Sonoran.
- 40m
- 95%
Discover the storied histories and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Palmyra, Midway and Rose Atolls in the Pacific Ocean: faraway islands and marine national monuments that remain untouched by civilization. Filmmakers had unprecedented access to the bio-secure zones of these marine monuments.
- 43m
- 97%
On the surface of Myanmar’s Inle Lake, unique floating gardens resemble a giant carpet of water lilies. Yet the water dries up almost completely during the summer, leaving the lake’s ecosystem in jeopardy. Now, the Burmese people must address this problem amidst political changes in their country.
- 52m
- 95%
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.
- 10 episodes
- 87%
Adventurer Francesca Chiorando travels the globe, discovering the world's most challenging places and uncovering fascinating stories.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 89%
The story of the faith of mankind. The five biggest religions’ origins and traditions, their festivals, and the challenges they face today.