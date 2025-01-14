Real Cool Cats
These shows really are the cat's pajamas. Join us in celebrating our favorite felines, in honor of International Cat Day and World Lion Day.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- 52m
- 91%
Follow British YouTube personality Chris Broad, as he treks across “the land of the rising sun” to document Japan’s crazy cat culture. He’ll discover unusual cat-centric destinations and activities, including cat-themed cafes, bars, temples…even entire cat islands!
- Original
- E64
- 12m
- 97%
The Iberian Lynx, classified as the world’s most endangered cat, was once close to total extinction. Today, a group of scientists and conservationists are battling to repopulate the species, giving hope that these elusive animals may one day make a comeback.
- Original
- E18
- 46m
- 90%
Humans have evolved alongside millions of species, but we've invited only 2 of them out of the wild into our homes. Discover the furball history of Cats & Dogs, from caveman to Instagram, hunting companion to pampered pooch - with 7.4 million likes and 6.8 billion snapshots of our cuddly companions.
- 30m
- 97%
The ghost cat is one of the most elusive animals roaming the wilderness. Adaptable and resilient, these cats dictate a precarious cycle of life for the creatures who share their home. In the cold, inhospitable mountains above Chile, a single mother raises her three cubs.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
In this unprecedented series, recent scientific discoveries shed new light on the extraordinary prehistory of big cats.
- 50m
- 97%
The Lion, Africa’s ultimate predator. They’re known as the kings of the jungle yet their homeland is an open grassland rather than rainforest. In the African plains prey-rich real estate can be hard to come by, and lions work together to ensure no one claims their territory and usurps their crown.
- 48m
- 97%
A cheetah raises her young family on the vast expanse of the Serengeti, facing enormous challenges. Lions are quick to throw their muscle around, and hyenas and jackals attempt to steal anything the cheetah manages to kill. The cubs will have to learn fast if they're going to survive.
- 50m
- 98%
The endless plains of East Africa is a paradise for lions. The most social of all cats, lions form prides that are unlike any other animals. Together, they’ll hunt, raise their young and defend their territory. The pride welcomes new babies every year, but new children bring new dangers.
- Original
- 31m
- 93%
More than a million people fleeing the civil war in Syria have found shelter in Europe. Most of them left everything behind, also beloved pets. Rawaa Kilani, who fled Damascus herself and now lives in the Netherlands, helps her compatriots to be reunited with their pets.
- E10
- 52m
- 98%
JUST BIG CATS takes you into the domains of the world's largest felines to discover more about these magnificent carnivores and their fascinating lives.
- Original
- E1
- 5m
- 96%
Casey Anderson, wildlife photographer, encounters a mountain lioness on his ranch and discovers she has several young mouths to feed.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Equipped with a cutting-edge infrared drone, Doug Thron heads into disaster zones to save the cats and dogs that have been left behind.
- 48m
- 96%
Cats are cute but cunning, the secretive little predators we barely notice as they slink through the shadows. Though big cats may steal the limelight, the little ones have the highest hunting success rates and each kind has carved out its own techniques and niches.
- 37m
- 98%
“Lion whisperer” Kevin Richardson embarks on an unforgettable journey—from the deserts of Namibia to Victoria Falls—taking us closer than we ever dreamed possible to the magnificent lions, cheetahs and leopards of southern Africa.
- Original
- 59m
- 89%
It’s the dry season near the Serengeti and hungry lions threaten the livelihood of cattle-herder Rugari and his family. He could kill the predatory lions and protect his cattle, but his daughter seeks another solution. Filmed on location in Tanzania—where the worlds of lions and humans collide.
- 44m
- 98%
Follow the life and legacy of Cecil: one of the world's most famous lions. The ultimate big cat king, Cecil was a warrior, a father and a loyal brother, but his untimely death at the hands of an illegal hunt in Zimbabwe spelled the end of his extraordinary reign.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
- 50m
- 96%
Hidden in the jungles of Thailand lies an ancient kingdom—a last refuge for the rarest wild cats on earth, including the clouded leopard, the Indian fishing cat and the Indo-Chinese tiger. Within this tangled forest, these apex predators search for prey, pursue mates and protect their young.