Author's Corner

“Writing is easy. All you have to do is cross out the wrong words.” - Mark Twain
July 31, 1784, Paris. Denis Diderot has just passed away and with him, the memory of the biggest editorial epic of the Age of Enlightenment: Encyclopedia, or a Systematic Dictionary of the Sciences, Arts, and Crafts.
Every year, millions of people celebrate St. Patrick's Day. But few are aware of the enormous impact he actually had on the history of civilization. Author Thomas Cahill reveals the little known story of how St. Patrick helped preserve Western culture while Europe was being overrun by barbarians.
In the 15th century, an inventor in a workshop in Strasburg came up with a machine that would eventually change the history of the entire world and shake a religion to its core. The choice of the first work to be printed is an astute one: Saint Jerome’s Latin version of the Bible.
While the graphic art of Ancient Egypt is very familiar, little is known about the artists and scribes. Who were they? How important were they to the Pharaohs? From Saqqara to the Valley of Kings, explore the lives of our first "historians" on record.
Explore the relevance of Adam Smith’s 18th century worldview of economics and ethics in today's global economy.
Author-historian David McCullough discusses his writing and American history.
Today, more people learn English as a second language than any other in the world. The formation of modern English is paved by warfare and the fall-and-rise of ancient tribes and civilizations.