Medical Advancements
Technology is radically altering the field of medicine. From the big to the unseen, these are the innovative breakthroughs redefining health
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Explore the hottest area of bioscience, genomics with stunning live image, quality CGI, the forefront research, and real human stories.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.
- 57m
- 86%
Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”
- Original
- E5
- 52m
- 96%
Advances in medicine are never easy and often controversial. Early scientists had to take great risks to understand the human body and make life-saving discoveries.
- 49m
- 90%
How safe are we from the next pandemic? Journey to the island of Riems, off the coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the “Alcatraz for viruses,” where a collective of highly specialized experts from around the world work tirelessly to combat the growing virus threat.
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Explore the most exciting disciplines in popular science today to see how the cutting-edge technologies work and impact the real world.
- 2 episodes
- 95%
Today´s surgeons stand on the shoulders of people who risked their lives to solve the puzzle of the human body.