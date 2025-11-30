Back to Collections

Medical Advancements

Technology is radically altering the field of medicine. From the big to the unseen, these are the innovative breakthroughs redefining health

  • Original
    • 2 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    Explore the hottest area of bioscience, genomics with stunning live image, quality CGI, the forefront research, and real human stories.

  • Original
    • 3 episodes
    • 97%
    • 4K

    The image of the human body was that the brain is the command center and the other organs obey the orders from the brain. We now know more.

    • 57m
    • 86%
    • 4K

    Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”

  • Original
    • E5
    • 52m
    • 96%

    Advances in medicine are never easy and often controversial. Early scientists had to take great risks to understand the human body and make life-saving discoveries.

    • 49m
    • 90%

    How safe are we from the next pandemic? Journey to the island of Riems, off the coast of Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the “Alcatraz for viruses,” where a collective of highly specialized experts from around the world work tirelessly to combat the growing virus threat.

    • 6 episodes
    • 95%

    Explore the most exciting disciplines in popular science today to see how the cutting-edge technologies work and impact the real world.

    • 2 episodes
    • 95%

    Today´s surgeons stand on the shoulders of people who risked their lives to solve the puzzle of the human body.