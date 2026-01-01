Plants
Get back to nature! Explore ancient forests, peek into the secret life of plants, and experience how they enhance and enrich our world.
- Original
- 2 episodes
Nature follows a number of intricate and subtle mathematical rules to produce the patterns, shapes, and colors that we find so mesmerizing.
- 2 episodes
The underground world is a largely unexplored universe. Find out what goes on in the subterranean world of our planet Earth.
- 54m
Today, banks may be failing — but economic crisis is nothing new. In 1637 Holland, tulip mania resulted in the first big bust in the history of booms.
- Original
- 3 episodes
Life on Earth can be fiercely competitive and, at the same time, intricately interconnected as species survive through one another.
- Original
- 33m
We think of fungi as the bottom of the food chain, the recyclers in the circle of life. But fungi are predators. They feed on life. And there are more out there than we ever knew. As we spread into every corner of planet Earth, they are also discovering us – and that we might be the perfect host.
- Original
- 20 episodes
From award-winning filmmaker, David Conover of "Sunrise Earth", a 4K journey to twenty of the most spectacular locations in the world.