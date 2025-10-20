Curiosity Scream!
From the bizarre to the unsettling, turn off the lights and dive into some of history, science, and nature's spookiest happenings...
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 92%
The Naked City’s most notorious crimes of the 20th century, told in the hard-boiled voice of the classic noir stories of the era.
- 2 episodes
- 84%
Join Neil Gaiman for a journey into Australia’s deepest caves in this real-world “Charlotte’s Web”.
- 50m
- 89%
All over the world, the 31st of October has a special significance: Halloween. Thanks to superstition and tradition, many animal species have become symbolic of the scary and supernatural.
- 8 episodes
- 96%
This documentary series follows female crime investigators as they take on some of Canada's highest-profile cases.
- 10 episodes
- 96%
New Scotland Yard detectives open their case files to tell the inside story of how they caught some of London's most notorious killers.
- 52m
- 93%
Didier Noirot dove with Jacques Cousteau over 5,000 times. Often, they were joined by South African photographer Roger Horrocks–notorious for his daring shark photography. This breakthrough documentary chronicles their dive with the giant Nile crocodile.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Just how much ‘science’ is in ‘forensic science’? It’s time to put crime scene investigation methods on trial.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The ultimate guide to invertebrates, with key biological themes to show a wide range of species.