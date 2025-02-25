Tsunamis and Disasters
Witness the extreme power of Mother Nature with this collection focusing on the drastic natural events that can happen on planet Earth.
A worldwide scientific investigation on tsunamis. Thanks to exclusive access in Palu, Indonesia, follow the UN’s hand-picked scientific team of "tsunami hunters". Where do they strike? How do they submerge us? What can we do to survive them?
In this episode, Nigel looks at the Science of Extreme Weather. Does a hat really make a difference in the freezing cold? Should you walk or run in the rain if you want to stay dry? And what happens when Nigel gets hit with hurricane speed winds?
Today, we are just beginning to understand what happens beneath our feet, in the heart of our planet. Tomorrow, we may be better equipped to predict and prepare for volcanic eruptions or tsunamis.
Join storm chasers Jeff Piotrowski and Jim Edds as they continue to report through the two most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the US.
Wildfires have greatly increased in size and intensity over the past few years. After record-setting conflagrations erupted in the region’s prized forests, new tools using cutting-edge technology are being developed to help save property and lives.
How did the western United States become a hotspot for unwieldy and devastating forest fires? Learn how the history of forest management and loss of public trust, coupled with climate change, have led to the conditions driving mega-fire nearly year-round.
With over 500 active volcanoes, the Earth is bursting at the seams with these forces of mass construction. The story of volcanoes is the story of the planet's creation and the story of us.
This probing investigation reveals shocking new information about the sequence of events in the minutes and hours following the Malaysian airlines flight that disappeared in 2014.
Be an eyewitness to cataclysmic events all across the globe with dramatic footage of natural and manmade disasters from the past 100 years.
Earthquakes can leave a path of destruction with no warning. Through the latest technology, scientists are scrambling for a breakthrough that can forecast where and when earthquakes will strike next.
Government policies and bureaucracy may be the REAL fire starters in the U.S. What brought us to this point? Are there innovative solutions?
Nature adapts to Earth's changes over millions of years, but how will the animal kingdom fare in our uncertain, rapidly changing world?