Metropolises
We’re all over the map with these films about the most impressive cities of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
New York. America’s largest city. Here is how a mostly unseen network of infrastructure systems works in unison to keep the city breathing.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.
- Original
- E45
- 11m
- 97%
Tokyo is the most populated urban zone on the planet. Built on a fault line, threatened by flooding and several active volcanoes, the city seems doomed to disappear, and yet it continues to grow. See the ambitious projects under development to save this unique city.
- 4 episodes
- 95%
New York, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and Paris, these cities are pioneering new urban development, balancing urban life and nature.
- 2 episodes
- 94%
Discover how Singapore’s architects and futurists plan to radically transform the city in response to the daunting challenges it faces.
- 53m
- 95%
Explore the history of Rio de Janeiro. This film will take viewers back in time to revisit the rich and contrasting history of Brazil’s cultural hub, at the crossroad between colonial history, engineering challenges, and political and artistic revolutions.
- 50m
- 97%
We think cities belong to us, but the concrete jungle's teaming with animals, we make friends with some, but most go about their lives unseen. Some see wild animals as pests, and dangerous to our health, others believe they are crucial to our well-being and belong here as much as we do.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 94%
From Venice to New York City, discover the ambitious work of remarkable cities that could soon be destroyed by what created them: water.
- 5 episodes
- 97%
This series looks at the ingenious engineering that enables cities across the globe to function.
- 52m
- 92%
An investigative journey to a Ukrainian city that is completely cut off from the outside world and that harbors a secret that costs more human lives with each day that passes. Many of the people who live here don't even know that a deadly disease has already established itself in their organs.
- 52m
- 96%
Once considered to be the poorest region of the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan is one of the most closed-off countries in the world. Today, oil and gas have made the country wealthy.
- 3 episodes
- 95%
By 2050, 70% of all humans will live in cities. How will we deal with this urban explosion and the colossal problems it will generate?
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 92%
The Naked City’s most notorious crimes of the 20th century, told in the hard-boiled voice of the classic noir stories of the era.
- 10 episodes
- 95%
Bridges are cultural monuments. Their construction has completely changed over history and impacted the lives of everybody that uses them.
- 6 episodes
- 92%
More than being age-old dishes, more than being a tradition or a phenomenon these dishes have become icons of the globalized world.
- 52m
- 95%
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.
- 10 episodes
- 87%
Adventurer Francesca Chiorando travels the globe, discovering the world's most challenging places and uncovering fascinating stories.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Most of southeast Asia's 2.3 billion residents live in large cities. How will we design and build future cities as the population grows?