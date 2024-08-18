Movies, Music & Pop Culture
This Oscars season, dim the lights and grab the popcorn for these films that spotlight cinema, music, and the arts.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
They are the people that rock our world; what rocks theirs? Beyond the Spotlight goes beyond fame to reveal the passions of celebrities.
- 12 episodes
- 98%
The relationship between music and film is nearly as old as cinema itself.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Inspiration, power, greed, scandal – a story that was made for the movies. The gripping drama of how Hollywood was built.
- Original
- 1h 19m
- 93%
Woodstock-the most famous rock concert in history. At the center of it all, a psychedelic symbol-covered Volkswagen bus called Light. Join the race to solve a 50-year-old mystery, find a lost bus that became an iconic emblem of a generation, and restore it in time for a trip back to Woodstock.
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Meet the crooks who turned crime into an art form. Go behind-the-scenes of the most high-profile art thefts of the 20th and 21st centuries.
- Original
- E3
- 46m
- 94%
Passenger spaceflights, self-driving cars, and Hollywood blockbusters: California can seem like a land of science fiction. But earthquakes, racial injustice and environmental crises show that it is very much the state of our times.
- Original
- 1h 31m
- 84%
Dean Reed’s story is the story of a wild and changing world. Through the prism of his life, we witness global youth rebellion, revolutions in popular music, and the shifting tectonics of superpower rivalry.
- Original
- E9
- 10m
- 96%
Walt Disney’s memory has long been overshadowed by the corporate powerhouse that bears his name. Explore the personal side of the man who brought animated characters to life, revolutionized entertainment, and saw the future as a magical place filled with possibilities.
- 39m
- 93%
During a short career spanning just about one decade, Vincent Van Gogh created more than 900 paintings. This film retraces the famous artist’s journey from age 27, when he painted his first canvases, to his tragic death ten years later.
- Original
- E7
- 23m
- 97%
Actress Hedy Lamarr, “the world's most beautiful woman,” had a knack for inventing. During WWII, in an effort to help the Allies, she devised a technology designed to intercept Axis communications – and created the foundation of wireless internet.
- Original
- 11m
- 91%
Take a trip down memory lane with acclaimed director Doug Liman, of Swingers and Bourne Identity fame, as we see his very first short films and hear first-hand the lessons learned before Hollywood came calling.
- E13
- 24m
- 88%
Elvis Presley paid $4 to record two songs for his mother and the rest, as they say, is history. But without Elvis, would rock and roll have gone the same route? And how have the many iterations of rock and roll developed and changed our taste and culture since the 1950's?
- 1h 4m
- 91%
The computer revolution. In a world becoming ever more technologically advanced, and reliant upon computers, a team of scientists and musical theatre writers team up to devise a recipe for success in musical theatre and then task computers to use that knowledge and generate a hit.
- 59m
- 84%
An inspiring social impact film about the issues and obstructions that hold women back from their aspirations to be aviators. Real-life stories and frank commentary leave viewers clearly seeing the specific problems that confront so many, and will likely inspire and motivate many to act.
- 47m
- 82%
Inspired by the rise in superhero media, this unique documentary reflects the rise and reign of the vigilante over the last eight decades through its focus on the dynamic biography of the Batman.
- 1h 32m
- 86%
Here's To Life tells the story of the Tempe Arizona band The Refreshments and how they managed to turn one mid-90s hit into an entire career. The film portrays their rise and fall, and their triumphant return in the modern era of independent music.
- 1h 26m
- 93%
This star-studded documentary unveils how the sci-fi film, Galaxy Quest, turned fans into true heroes and predicted a future where geeks would rule the world. It’s proof that first-rate science fiction can truly stand the test of time.
- 1h 41m
- 92%
Pick It Up! is an independent documentary film about the rise in popularity of ska music in the 1990s–often referred to as “Third Wave Ska.” The film showcases the underground nature of this music genre all over the world and how the push into the spotlight in the '90s changed everything.
- 39m
- 91%
Chicago. New York City. Memphis. Miami. Narrator Morgan Freeman takes us on a journey to America’s great music cities, where musical stories come together to create a unique soundtrack celebrating our nation’s diversity and collision of cultures.
- 50m
- 97%
Why does music have the power to stir up such powerful emotions and memories? Join artists including Sting, Michael Bublé and Feist on a unique journey of discovery as scientists reveal how the brain processes and reacts to music, helping to shape the human experience.
- 43m
- 95%
The sad passing of the legendary Tina Turner shines a new spotlight on her illustrious career and undeniable star quality. The trailblazer and rock ‘n’ roll icon will forever remain “Simply the Best.”
- 1h 23m
- 91%
How do three talented singers become some of the world’s top tribute artists? Follow “Elvis,” “Jackie Wilson” and “Jerry Lee Lewis” as they reveal the cost of borrowed fame and risk getting “lost in the act.”
- 1h 12m
- 87%
This music-filled documentary following Australian metal band Parkway Drive features over a decade of behind-the-scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band's most explosive live tours and the world's biggest music festivals.
- Original
- E16
- 10m
- 93%
Few films have had a bigger impact on the American psyche than “Woodstock.” Producer Dale Bell reveals what it took to create the revolutionary documentary that captured the defining moment of 1960s counterculture.
- Original
- 11m
- 94%
Rachel Barton Pine overcame a troubled home and personal trauma to become one of the world's foremost violinists. Her inspiring journey continues as she gives back to others and moves us with her virtuosic performances.
- 1h 19m
- 84%
The heartfelt journey of two men who faced their demons, overcoming tragedy and adversity to rise up and become one of the most celebrated independent bands in the world. This is a truly compelling story of struggle, perseverance, brotherhood, and hope.
- 1h 22m
- 95%
Travel the globe with one of the industry's most recognizable names and discover a side of classical music few have ever seen. Järvi, who serves as the musical director of the Orchestre de Paris, takes us on a creative journey rich in culture and history.
- Original
- E6
- 14m
- 95%
We use music to nurture our children, comfort the sick, and worship the unseen. Music is inherently a human act, but today, artificial intelligence and algorithms have gotten more and more involved in music production, distribution, and even marketing.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
The great cities and towns of Europe and the UK, form the backdrops for the stories of the world’s greatest classical composers.
- 8 episodes
- 95%
Simon Callow takes us on a journey of discovery around his favorite musical destinations.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Some of the greatest works of literature are transformed into motion picture we explore the greatest stories ever told on screen.
- 15 episodes
- 98%
Welcome to Crash Course Film Production, our 15 part series on how movies are (generally) made and who does what job and when...
- E29
- 11m
- 98%
Radio, Cinema, and Television have been staples in news coverage, entertainment, and education for almost 100 years. But... where did they all come from? Who started what and when and why? In this episode, Hank Green talks to us about their birth and a dead elephant.
- 16 episodes
- 97%
Join Craig Benzine for 16 weeks of Film History right here on Crash Course.
- 15 episodes
- 98%
It's a new series in Crash Course Film as Michael Aranda takes the reins as host for the next 15 weeks to talk about Film Criticism.
- 6 episodes
- 88%
DJ-producer Carly Foxx is on a musical journey, immersing herself in the life of five iconic European cities to find inspiration.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
Music educator and pro musician Marty Schwartz talks with experts about the science of how music affects our emotions, brains, and bodies.
- 7 episodes
- 97%
Featuring profiles on some of the world’s favorite comedy stars. Barry Cryer, recalls some of his funniest moments working with each of them
- 11 episodes
- 96%
- 10 episodes
- 94%
- 10 episodes
- 96%
