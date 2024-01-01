Highlights of 2021
In case you missed it, here are some of our favorite shows that premiered in 2021... just wait to see what we have in store for 2022!
- Original
- 1h 7m
- 96%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2021. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a prehistoric nursery to a covid treatment breakthrough. Join us for an exclusive hyper-tour from earth to space.
- 13 episodes
- 96%
The invisible revolution of nano technology is at work in our lives. This episode introduces us to the world of nanomaterials; photocatalyti
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Examining the most incredible architectural constructions of antiquity, those that inspired our engineers and helped build the modern world.
- Original
- 1h 29m
- 93%
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- Original
- 20 episodes
- 93%
This series is loaded with mind-blowing factoids and stats, entertaining expert interviews, and infographics injected with cheeky humor.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 93%
They are the people that rock our world; what rocks theirs? Beyond the Spotlight goes beyond fame to reveal the passions of celebrities.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 94%
Relive some of the most iconic moments in recent history that shaped politics, film, crime, science, celebrity, the arts, and more.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.