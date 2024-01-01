U.S. Presidents
They lead the United States through the moments that defined the nation – these are their stories.
Torch-lit marches down Main Street... at first glance, images like these conjure up some of America's darkest moments. But this wasn't the Klan. These black-clad torch-bearers were the Wide Awakes: a para-military political machine that some say delivered the presidency to Abraham Lincoln.
Explore the mystery behind JFK's assassination through first-hand accounts, expert analysis and newly-released government documents.
NPR’s Peter Sagal takes us on an irreverent romp through American history to reveal how money makes the world go around.
Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway system was the biggest infrastructure project of its time, a bold plan to connect all corners of America and boost the post-war economy. So how did it end up dividing the nation, and deepening the divide between rich and poor?
Before they led America through national crises, Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson were all transformed by personal trauma. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin reveals the all too human men who became legends.
Danielle Allen explores the bold minds and historical circumstances that resulted in one of the greatest political writings in history.
Colonial America had no freedom of religion, and the men who signed the Declaration of Independence hated each other. The reason you don’t know those facts? Thomas Jefferson.
It took an extraordinary set of circumstances to bring Abraham Lincoln to the White House. Violence in the streets... and in the U.S. capital. Dueling Newspapers. An unpredictable election with four main candidates, and an obscure frontier lawyer destined for greatness.
Television made John Kennedy the ultimate celebrity during his presidency. However, the JFK we remember is the one his wife, Jackie, created after his death. From Air Force One to the Oval Office to the Rose Garden, Jackie Kennedy designed the symbols of presidential power still used today.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt is remembered for overcoming the toughest possible challenges. Staring down the Depression, staring down the Nazis, saving democracy. He would remake the world and at the same time conquer his own personal limitations.
A man who had no education, no money, came from no background of anything meaningful, and yet he would rise to become the President of the United States. And while president, he would hold a broken nation together and lead it through the most destructive conflict America had ever seen.