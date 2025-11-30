The Cold War
Lasting nearly 45 years, the Cold War was an ongoing political rivalry between the US and the USSR and their respective allies.
Dean Reed’s story is the story of a wild and changing world. Through the prism of his life, we witness global youth rebellion, revolutions in popular music, and the shifting tectonics of superpower rivalry.
In 2003 Vladimir Putin publicly caged and exiled the richest man in Russia. When Oligarchs asked how to avoid that fate, Putin responded: “50 percent.” In one bold stroke, Putin spread fear and consolidated his power. The inside story of Russia’s super-rich and the man who rules over them.
Russia, the largest country on earth. Misunderstood by many and feared by even more.
Arguably the greatest spy for the West during the Cold War, Dimitriy Polyakov was a Russian Military Intelligence General who turned on Russia. He was run by the CIA and FBI and betrayed by both Ames and Hanssen.
Just over 30 years ago, the Soviet Union ceased to exist. The once-mighty world power splintered into 15 independent states. Which of these are successful today, and what role does Moscow still play? This presentation chronicles what has happened since the dissolution of the USSR.
Nikita Khrushchev - The Red Tsar chronicles the life and legacy of a controversial Soviet leader. On one hand, he was a Stalinist who ended the terror regime of his predecessor. On the other hand, he was a statesman and reformer who brought the world to the brink of catastrophe.
An incredible story, told through the lives of Russia’s billionaire Oligarchs, of a country dominated by a dictator. From a bungled privatization of massive state-owned assets in the nineties, we explore how Putin has regained control of the powerful Oligarchs and how they’ve influenced the world.
The Cuban Missile Crisis was one of the defining moments of the mid-twentieth century and of the presidency of John Kennedy. How did the two Cold War powers of the USSR and the USA come to the point of threatening nuclear war?
The Cold War was won not by weapons of war, but blue jeans, silk stockings, and fast food. Just follow the money.
The USSR began to lose grip on power in Eastern Europe, climaxing in the collapse of the Berlin Wall. The Chinese Government stamped hard on student protests in Beijing. There was an environmental disaster in Alaska and an earthquake sent shock waves in California.
It is a Cold War sensation. Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva flees to the West. During her childhood in the center of power, she was Joseph Stalin's favorite child.
Vladimir Vetrov was a KGB officer who worked for the French intelligence service. The “Farewell Document,” shared with President Reagan included Soviet intelligence gained by Vetrov.
The 20th century collapse of Yugoslavia was the result of a multitude of wars and conflicts that long plagued Southeast Europe.
During the Cold War, the border between Czechoslovakia and the West became a dramatic scene. Between 1945 and 1989, several hundred people lost their lives. 30 years after the fall of the Iron Curtain, justice is now being served.