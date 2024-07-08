Biblical Times
Scholars, scientists, and archeologists unearth discoveries that could help us better understand one of the oldest books in the world.
- 50m
- 83%
We've all heard of the Ox and the ass, and the donkey that carried Mary, but did you know gazelles are mentioned in the Bible? Or whales, lions, scorpions. A whole menagerie is featured. Some are creatures of the holy lands, but others have been selected for traits that make them ideal symbols.
- 44m
- 95%
'Jerusalem' takes audiences on an inspiring and eye-opening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery.
- 49m
- 94%
The implications for biblical history are profound. The artifacts involved include the only known archaeological evidence for the biblical story of David, and his son Solomon, and for the great empire over which they ruled.
- 49m
- 62%
According to the Bible, The Ark of the Covenant was a box that housed the two tablets of stone inscribed with the Ten Commandments. Over the centuries it has remained an object of great mystery, inspiring infinite questions. But can modern science shed new light on what the Ark really was?
- 6 episodes
- 93%
It Ain’t Necessarily So questions biblical assumptions & looks at new archaeological issues challenging the whole story of biblical Israel.
- 3 episodes
- 93%
Scholars, scientists and archeologists offer possible explanations for the plagues described in the biblical Book of Exodus.
- 48m
- 91%
In a Church in Rome is a piece of wood. It is clearly inscribed with the remains of the line, 'Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews. This is a fascinating detective story, about a small walnut headboard, which may have been attached to the true cross immediately before the crucifixion.
- E12
- 26m
- 96%
In the 15th century, an inventor in a workshop in Strasburg came up with a machine that would eventually change the history of the entire world and shake a religion to its core. The choice of the first work to be printed is an astute one: Saint Jerome’s Latin version of the Bible.
- 45m
- 93%
Easter, one of the biggest events in the religious calendar, celebrated by millions and steeped in customs and traditions. Chicks, bunnies, and lambs have become integral to our celebrations, but how have these animals become a part of Easter tradition?
- 51m
- 93%
St. Martin was a soldier, an ascetic, a philanthropist. Every year on November 11th, the lanterns remind European children of St. Martin and the legend surrounding his sharing of his cloak. He has become the epitome of altruism and benevolence. But who is the man behind the legend?
- 52m
- 96%
An artistic, spiritual adventure to the Vatican heritage site, where religion, politics, arts and science meet...and new, untold secrets are revealed. Through 3D and CGI, watch archeologists, art restorers and palaeographers reveal the true history of this architectural masterpiece.