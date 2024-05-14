100 Days of Curiosity
We’re spotlighting 100 of the best films, series, and specials. Check-in every single day and lean into your curiosity.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Inspiration, power, greed, scandal – a story that was made for the movies. The gripping drama of how Hollywood was built.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Cracking the Code reveals the greatest codes known to humanity and the brilliant minds that crack them…
- Original
- 53m
- 91%
For two and a half years, we followed the scientific team of the NASA Lucy Mission, a mission that will unveil the origins of the Solar System, and shared with them the many challenges they had to overcome, such as a countdown to launch on time, the building of the huge solar arrays or a pandemic.
- Original
- 1h 5m
- 94%
Ten years after the nuclear disaster at Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant following the 3.11 megaquake and megatsunami, the once beautiful ‘satoyama’ landscape is now replaced by haphazardly spreading wilderness. The most conspicuous change may be in the local ecosystem.
- Original
- 43m
- 90%
In 2003 Vladimir Putin publicly caged and exiled the richest man in Russia. When Oligarchs asked how to avoid that fate, Putin responded: “50 percent.” In one bold stroke, Putin spread fear and consolidated his power. The inside story of Russia’s super-rich and the man who rules over them.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Scientists have discovered that insects have remarkably sophisticated behaviors and even personalities quite similar to our own.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Gaudi left us a spectacular work. And an unfinished creation: the Sagrada Familia. A huge, senseless cathedral project, whose rules and spirit must be understood in order to be completed. A challenge that has occupied the successors of the great Catalan architect for more than a century.
- 49m
- 96%
Wintertime, high up north. Glittering frost covers the ground; drifting snowflakes fill the air. It’s a time to rest, save energy and take life slowly; for humans, animals and plants. Or is it?
- 13 episodes
- 94%
Crossroads in our History where the world swings one way or the other. With spectacular reconstitutions created by 3D modeling specialists.
- 50m
- 98%
Whales have long been a profound mystery to us. They live in a world so removed from our own that we can barely imagine their lives. Their environment is different, their senses are different, their relationships are different. How might such almost alien creatures see the world?
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Ancient Yellowstone returns for a second season to continue its scientific exploration of the area and its ancient inhabitants.
- 50m
- 98%
More beautiful than butterflies, more spectacular fliers than hummingbirds, and with intriguing behavior as complex as mammals or birds. They’ve been flying around for hundreds of millions of years, crossing paths with dinosaurs before we mammals were even a twinkle in the eye of evolution.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
A lost prehistoric world of Antarctica is brought back to life through state-of-the art CGI.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Join filmmaker Casey Anderson as he embeds in the Alaskan wilderness to follow the largest terrestrial carnivores in the world.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Built at strategic points, and fitted with impressive fortifications, fortresses are thought to be impenetrable.
- Original
- 1h 2m
- 95%
Top Science Stories brings viewers all the amazing news-breaking advances in science in technology from 2022. Startling discoveries from around the globe, from a black hole photographed in our Milky Way to breakthroughs in flying cars. Join us for an exclusive tour through this past year.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
The Humboldt Current is part of a much larger system, the South Pacific Gyre, and the equator as its uppermost limit.
- Original
- E3
- 56m
- 98%
It is the greatest technological challenge ever undertaken by humankind. The quest to produce the ultimate energy solution…Fusion. It’s been called ‘bottling a star but so immense are the challenges, the goal of a power-producing fusion reactor has so far remained elusive and out of reach….until now
- Original
- 1h 31m
- 84%
Dean Reed’s story is the story of a wild and changing world. Through the prism of his life, we witness global youth rebellion, revolutions in popular music, and the shifting tectonics of superpower rivalry.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
A fascinating look at how modern day structures and engineering technologies have been inspired by ancient discoveries.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
We explore Rome’s extraordinary growth from a settlement of Iron Age mud huts, into a kingdom, a Republic, and an empire.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
An unprecedented archaeological discovery of hundreds of sacrificed children in Peru unlocks the secrets of one of the most powerful and mysterious civilizations in South American history.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
For 5000 years, the ancient land of Egypt has been shaped by one thing more than any other – the River Nile.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
The ambition of this series is to resuscitate the first megalopolises of universal history.
- Original
- 50m
- 97%
Squirrels are among the most widely known and recognized mammals in the world. Some can fly, some can swim, and they live in diverse habitats–from underground to icy wastelands or burning hot deserts.
- Original
- E1
- 52m
- 85%
These are the complex journeys of the billionaire tycoons--industrialists and entrepreneurs who yield just as much power as any elected leader. Musk, Gates, Ma, and more. These are the superpowers’ super-rich.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 94%
New York. America’s largest city. Here is how a mostly unseen network of infrastructure systems works in unison to keep the city breathing.
- 49m
- 97%
Travelling back more than 400,000 years to reveal astonishing new discoveries, Who Was the Real Neanderthal? proves our prehistoric cousins were more like us than we ever imagined. And along the way, exposes fascinating clues hidden in our own DNA.
- 4 episodes
- 94%
The future of warfare lies beyond battlefields to the uncharted reaches of outer space, and even to the digital realm…
- Original
- 51m
- 89%
THE SCIENCE OF SUCCESS reveals the hidden patterns that determine success. Understanding these powers has led scientists to be able to predict success.
- 8 episodes
- 97%
In this fun (and funny!) science series, Nigel Latta subjects himself to a variety of 'don't try this at home' experiments.
- Original
- E79
- 12m
- 93%
With new state-of-the-art tools and technologies that include curious underwater vehicles and hydrodynamic modeling, scientists have hope of better understanding the threats to coral communities while finding the source to restock reefs worldwide.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Witness the Earth's dramatic history. Thanks to new technologies, paleontologists can now recreate the missing branches of the tree of life.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 96%
Go back in time to our earliest hunter-gatherer beginnings all the way to the future of seed storage and food production.
- 52m
- 98%
David Attenborough travels to the Jura Mountains in the Swiss Alps, to find out about one of the largest animal societies in the world, where over a billion ants live in peace.
- Original
- 1h 29m
- 93%
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
- 48m
- 92%
JAGO: A LIFE UNDERWATER is the story of Rohani - an 80-year-old hunter who hobbles around on land but who dives like a fish on a single breath, descending to great depths for several minutes to stalk his prey like a true underwater predator.
- Original
- E78
- 17m
- 95%
For the first time in history, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has pierced the Sun’s corona and is orbiting above its surface. Scientists have a front-row seat to better understand the sun and predict huge solar eruptions that can cause serious damage when they hit Earth.
- 13 episodes
- 98%
A revolution in space technology is unfolding: new players are radically cutting the cost of access to space.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking takes a flight of epic proportions to visit his favorite places in the Universe.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
Prof Jim Al-Khalili tackles the biggest subject of all. The universe. Where did we (the universe) come from and where are we going?
- Original
- E75
- 17m
- 96%
This is an inside look at NASA's groundbreaking Artemis Program, the spacecraft, and the people who will bring humanity one step closer to the moon, Mars, and beyond.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
An interstellar adventure in search of an exoplanet that supports complex life. We ask the greatest minds in the world: How do we get there?
- Original
- 1h 46m
- 93%
British actor Michael Enright rose to fame in Hollywood and then did something most of us would never dream of doing… he gave it all up for a chance to join the fight against ISIS with the Kurdish forces, known as the YPG, as they battled on the front lines in Syria.
- 6 episodes
- 96%
From the beginning of the twentieth century to today, warfare has radically transformed.
- 50m
- 96%
‘The Sun – Inferno in the Sky’, presents the latest developments in solar science and offers fresh, unexpected, and even controversial insights into the work of scientists all around the world.
- Original
- 1h 35m
- 96%
Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera. You know him as El Chapo – a ruthless drug lord who became famous for using slick maneuvers to evade capture. But Chapo is not only a dark and devious character. He is also a wildly successful billionaire entrepreneur with business acumen.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 98%
Montagu, Garbo, Fuchs, Penkovsky... Their names may mean nothing to you, yet these people changed the course of history.
- Original
- 52m
- 95%
Five times, apocalyptic events have swept nearly all life from the face of the Earth. What were the catastrophes? What did these prehistoric creatures look like? How did our distant ancestors survive and give rise to the world we know today?
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Explore the different chapters of Europe's eventful history. Join Dr. Christopher Clark as he takes a daring look at the continent’s past.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- 2 episodes
- 97%
An exclusive series on the brand-new discoveries made by renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in Saqqara.
- Original
- 5 episodes
- 98%
Embark on a journey deep into the unknown 95% of our planet, revealing extraordinary caves with 3D laser-scanning technology.
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Myths and Monsters takes its audience on a journey through the mythic landscape of Europe, revealing the origins of the most famous legends
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
Big cat populations are shrinking fast, but now we have the means to view them in more detail than ever.
- 4 episodes
- 97%
“Afghanistan: The Wounded Land” looks at six decades of Afghan history through the eyes of those who were there.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Vint Cerf, Steve Case, and Ed Snowden -- internet insiders reveal its hidden past and startling present.
- 3 episodes
- 97%
This series explores three cities that today are home to the vestiges of the industrious Roman civilization.
- 1h 42m
- 95%
Damon Gameau embarks on an experiment to document the effects of a high sugar diet on a healthy body.
- 55m
- 96%
The world’s largest coral reef ranges over 2,000 kilometers off the coast of Australia. Magnificent spectacles unfold here every summer. Tens of thousands of green sea turtles come ashore under the star-filled sky to lay eggs. And we capture some 100 varieties of coral all spawning at once.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Modern science reveals the environmental forces that have shaped human history
- Original
- E2
- 49m
- 97%
This is the story of the James Webb Space Telescope, told by the people who have devoted their lives to it. It is the world’s largest, most advanced, and most expensive telescope, and building it has been fraught with challenges. But it will all be worth it if the December 2021 launch is successful.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist unearths the human truths behind some of the most extraordinary cases in con artistry.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 93%
Each episode of Oddly Satisfying Science will introduce us to several visually appealing experiments designed to blow our minds.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 95%
Unlock the door to an entertaining journey around the world to explore the past, present, and future of what makes our houses… homes.
- Original
- 10 episodes
- 96%
Examining the most incredible architectural constructions of antiquity, those that inspired our engineers and helped build the modern world.
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Russia, the largest country on earth. Misunderstood by many and feared by even more.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
EAT ME (OR TRY NOT TO) is a six-part series that explores how global iconic food brands shape our world and where we’re headed.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
Yellowstone National Park is famous for its unparalleled beauty but there’s much, much more happening in this breathtaking spot.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 96%
The story of humans is often driven by events from the prehistoric past. How did physics, geology, biology, chemistry shape our history?
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 97%
New discoveries of dinosaur fossils are completely changing what we know about the animals that lived on our planet millions of years ago.
- 52m
- 97%
How did fungi shape all terrestrial life—including us? The Kingdom of Fungi is an alien world, hidden from sight, with the largest and oldest organisms alive today. By studying fungi in the context of evolution and natural history, scientists are making life-changing discoveries.
- Original
- 7 episodes
- 98%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
To survive Mars, our species will need to evolve how we eat, drink, and build our homes. Will we need our genes to evolve as well?
- 52m
- 94%
This is a fascinating journey through time to unearth some icy treasures. The glaciers of the Alps are melting down due to climate change, releasing invaluable treasures - artifacts, human beings, and other testimonies of the past preserved in the ice.
- 3 episodes
- 91%
Secret societies play a far larger role in our everyday lives than we are aware of.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- Original
- E1
- 50m
- 94%
NASA’s Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket ever built. This is the story of the incredible engineering that went into building it, told first-hand by NASA’s best rocket engineers. Building the rocket that will take us back to the Moon is no easy task, but the payoff will be phenomenal.
- 4 episodes
- 96%
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 97%
Biologist Patrick Aryee embarks on a high-octane adventure to discover how nature can help us solve humanity’s biggest challenges.
- Original
- E77
- 13m
- 95%
Anyone stuck in traffic has fantasized about lifting off and transforming their car into a helicopter. A sleek ride, capable of circumventing the chaos of city driving, soaring above coastal roads, or even the coast itself. Those days are upon us as flying cars move out of the realm of fantasy.
- Original
- 52m
- 96%
A riveting story of polar exploration that investigates the motivation, psychology, science, and physical endurance that have characterized the historic heroes who have explored the frozen continent of Antarctica over the last 200 years.
- Original
- 2 episodes
- 96%
Discover the real science behind the hit film, “Don’t Look Up”.
- Original
- 51m
- 98%
Why do animals produce light of their own? For centuries, we could only marvel at the mystery of bioluminescence. Now we can begin to reveal the amazing truth about these living lights. Sir David Attenborough is our guide, as we venture into a world he describes as "utterly unlike our own".
- Original
- 1h 56m
- 97%
How did humanity's earliest ancestors evolve into one of the most successful species on Earth? An extraordinary journey tracing the footsteps of early hominids. Using the latest paleoanthropological findings mixed with the latest CGI from Square Enix, this story is finally told.
- Original
- 1h 36m
- 97%
For the first time in 70 years, archaeologists have uncovered new areas of ancient Pompeii. With exclusive access to the dig, see how the latest artifacts and DNA science are changing history and discover the real stories of what happened to the unfortunate souls who didn’t escape the city gates.