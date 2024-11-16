2024: Visions of the Future
Make 2024 a year of innovation and creation — starting here, streaming now.
- Original
- E80
- 13m
- 95%
Humanity is closer than ever before to a perpetual clean power source after a team of scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory successfully produced a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a net energy gain. We now know one thing is possible, we can reach ignition.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 96%
A mind-blowing romp through history builds a pathway to the present – and a breakthrough that stands to profoundly change our future.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 94%
A new breed of visionaries are creating extraordinary machines to help the planet and humankind in the future.
- Original
- 1h 29m
- 93%
Explore the secrets to an innovative concept called circularity -- an economic system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources. Meet 4 visionaries who are rethinking global paradigms and transforming the modern world.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 96%
Secrets of the Universe launches viewers on eight mind-blowing adventures to seek answers to some of the Universe’s biggest mysteries.
- Original
- E85
- 17m
- 96%
It’s been called the most significant breakthrough of the century. For the first time, scientists are using a new type of astronomy to detect gravitational waves all around us, opening a window into the history of our universe that could someday lead to time travel.
- Original
- E86
- 14m
- 91%
In Antarctica, a state-of-the-art robotic penguin, called ECHO, is changing the way scientists monitor wildlife. The autonomous yellow robot has been integrated into the penguin colony and is using remote sensing technology to monitor these now-endangered penguin colonies.
- 3 episodes
- 89%
The future of our mobility lies in automation. But what can tomorrow’s cars do today? See the newest innovations in automobiles.
- Original
- 24m
- 93%
With Artificial Intelligence evolving so rapidly, will it surpass human intelligence? Could this lead to our replacement—or, worse, our extinction? Top experts provide a clear understanding of the immense benefits and potential dangers of AI.
- Original
- 1h 0m
- 96%
A whirlwind tour of 2023's biggest breakthroughs, from discovering the earliest human footprints and detecting distant gravitational waves, to unlocking the power of fusion.
- Original
- 8 episodes
- 93%
FASTER! Humanity’s Quest to Save Time, investigates the time-saving inventions we depend on and explores their impact on the world at large.
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Alie Ward careens through human history, connecting seemingly unrelated events, objects and people to the modern world—and our future.
- Original
- E81
- 15m
- 97%
We’ve known about them for centuries and have been photographing them for decades, but a new pair of missions will be launching to bring us closer than we’ve ever been to Jupiter’s icy moons. Revealing answers to what may be astronomy’s biggest question…do the conditions for life exist beyond Earth?
- Original
- 6 episodes
- 98%
An engineering revolution is underway. Driven by dedicated individuals who are building extraordinary machines that will change our lives.
- Original
- 4 episodes
- 97%
Investigating mankind's insatiable necessity to move faster and further; for pleasure, for work, to explore, to survive.
- Original
- 3 episodes
- 97%
Vint Cerf, Steve Case, and Ed Snowden -- internet insiders reveal its hidden past and startling present.
- 53m
- 95%
From Chuck Yeager’s successful breaking of the sound barrier in 1947 to high-performance supersonic fighter jets to the recent NASA advances and civilian jet projects for crossing the Atlantic in only 3.5 hours, this documentary recounts 70 years of human and technological challenges.
- 57m
- 87%
Can AI enable us to live forever? Explore the latest advancements in AI, robotics and biotech with visionaries who foresee a new age of “post-biological” life. As scientists point toward a world where humans and machines merge, we have to ask: “Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?”
- 6 episodes
- 95%
Explore the most exciting disciplines in popular science today to see how the cutting-edge technologies work and impact the real world.