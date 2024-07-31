Ancient Egypt
Land of pharaohs, pyramids, and plagues. Join us as we celebrate the discoveries — and enduring mysteries — of an ancient civilization.
Cleopatra may be the most famous ancient monarch, but she is only one in a long line of Egyptian queens, spanning 3,000 years of history.
Three centuries after the first discoveries, Egypt still reveals new buried treasures, and its inexhaustible myths continue to exist.
Over the past few decades, significant discoveries have been made on the very site where the pyramids were built. Authentic archaeological experiments have been filmed in real-time, revealing ancient techniques and methods, unlocking certain secrets of these ancient great builders.
An exclusive series on the brand-new discoveries made by renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in Saqqara.
Journey to the royal tombs of Egypt and explore the history of ancient Egyptian society as told through the mummies of the past.
Nearly a century after the discovery of King Tut's tomb, archaeologists uncover the lost city of Luxor revealing new details about life in the Golden Era of ancient Egypt.
The story of how a mysterious gem in one of Tutankhamun’s necklaces led to the discovery of a dramatic new cosmic threat. The gem was recently identified as a type of glass found in the middle of the Egyptian Sahara. But why is this beautiful glass scattered about in the desert?
For 5000 years, the ancient land of Egypt has been shaped by one thing more than any other – the River Nile.
The Great Pyramid at Giza is the only survivor of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Its scale is breath-taking and it is built to the mind-boggling degree of precision. How did ancient engineers achieve this feat, and what was the purpose of this monumental and mysterious structure?
When the lost tomb of King Tut is opened in 1922, it's not only the famous Curse that is unleashed. Fashion, movies and architecture all come under the pharaoh's spell as the world goes mad for Tut-mania. Discover how a 3,000-year-old teenager becomes a celebrity pharaoh and changes the modern world
It was one of the most elaborate scams in the history of art crime. An ex-soldier’s ingenious plan to smuggle Egyptian antiquities fools customs officers for years, until authorities discover his stash of precious artifacts—including the famous sculpture of Amenhotep's head.
NEFERTITI: THE LONELY QUEEN looks at the status of cultural treasures taken from their country of origin.
Scholars, scientists and archeologists offer possible explanations for the plagues described in the biblical Book of Exodus.
Why is ancient Egypt so compelling to us today? Because it’s utterly unique on this planet. A totalitarian regime with a veritable God-King at the helm. A protected realm full of riches beyond reckoning and agricultural resources that allowed an unassailable divine kingship to develop.
Photographer Harry Burton’s images of the Tutankhamun excavation created a global sensation in the 1920s and are still studied by Egyptologists today. Explore the spectacular locations where he worked and discover why Burton’s photographs inspired a craze for Egyptian designs.